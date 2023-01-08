Apple to launch 'Reality Pro' headset before WWDC, begin shipping in fall 2023: Gurman

There have been a lot of reports about Apple entering a new product category — extended reality. We've heard a lot about Apple's VR/AR capable headset, which will use the 'Reality' branding. We've been expecting to see the first Apple VR headset to launch in 2023, and now we have some clarity on when exactly Apple will launch these.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed launch details about Apple's 'Reality Pro' headset. The headset will apparently debut in a dedicated event before WWDC 2023, and Apple will start shipping it to customers in the fall of 2023.

We're probably getting a spring Apple event

Gurman says Apple is looking to launch its mixed reality headset, called 'Reality Pro', ahead of WWDC 2023, because it wants developers to be all caught up by WWDC. This new timeline sees a slight delay from the earlier rumored timeline.

Gurman said, "The final postponement, at least for the moment, happened last year. Up until fairly recently, Apple had aimed to introduce the headset in January 2023 and ship it later this year. Now the company is aiming to unveil it this spring ahead of the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, I'm told.

With the current plan, Apple could introduce the device to consumers — likely under the name Reality Pro — and then get developers up to speed on its software features in June. On this timeline, the company would then ship the product later in the fall of 2023."

This lines up with the recent Apple VR rumor coming from Ming-Chi Kuo, which also said that Apple's mixed reality headset has been delayed, with the device shipping at the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23. It looks like Apple will hold a spring event for the launch since a website refresh for such a massive launch seems unlikely. Maybe it will be the "one more thing" at a Mac event, given how a couple of upgrades to the best Macs are due to release in the spring.