Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases 2022
Protect your investment from day one.
Apple has announced the latest and greatest: iPhone 14 Pro Max. You've decided to go for the top of the line phone with its awesome camera upgrades, 5G, all-day battery life, A16 Bionic chip, Always-on display, Dynamic Island, and new safety capabilities. You certainly don't want it to incur any damage once you get it in your hands. Protect it with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases you can buy.
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to protect your investment
Clear selection
We've reviewed a number of ESR cases over the years, and love their protective functionality and reasonable price points. This clear case lets that gorgeous iPhone Pro Max shine through. Reinforced corners give you extra protection.
Endless possibilities
Looking for something a bit more uniquely you? The CASETiFY Impact Case comes in loads of patterns so you'll be sure to find one that suits you. Plus, as noted in our review of a previous model, this case offers 8.2 feet of drop protection.
Luxury wallet case
Cover your iPhone 14 Pro Max in luxurious vegetable-tanned ecco leather that develops a gorgeous patina over time. Slip in up to three cards so you can leave your wallet at home.
Totally thin
There's thin, thinner, and then there's totallee Thin. As we noted in our review of an earlier model, this is the absolute bare minimum case for people who hate cases. It certainly provides scratch protection, but it's not for people prone to dropping their phones.
Apple's pick
No list of the best cases would be complete without an entry from Apple. Designed by a team of Apple engineers, this soft silicone case hugs the iPhone's every curve and looks good doing it. Don't wait on your favorite color, though, as they do sometimes change with the seasons.
Nicely priced
We've reviewed quite a lot of Case-Mate cases over the years, and we appreciate the 10-foot drop protection, appealing designs, and reasonable price points. This one is clearly MagSafe compatible, lets your iPhone color shine through, and adds some personality.
Which of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases is for you?
The iPhone 14 Pro Max has all of the latest features; it's Apple's best iPhone yet. A great case will offer some protection but also look and feel great. A well-priced favorite of ours is the ESR Krystec Clear Case with HaloLock iPhone 14 Pro Max Case, it covers all the bases if you want MagSafe functionality, protection, and you don't want to spend a ton of money. It offers military-grade 360-degree protection against drops with its shock-absorbing corners and polymer bottom edge, raised screen edges, and Camera Guard lens frame to prevent camera scratches.
However, if you're looking for a bit of a splurge, check out the luxurious leather Mujjo case. The card pocket holds up to three cards; wireless charging will still work without the cards in the pocket. Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather develops a lovely patina over time and is rated Gold for environmental standards. Machined metal buttons give you extra clickiness and responsiveness. A raised leather bezel protects screen when placing it face-down on surfaces while a raised rear-camera bump protects the lenses. It's lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre that has a satin-like finish.
