iPhone 14 owners will be able to demo Emergency SOS via satellite

If you have an iPhone 14 and want to try out Emergency SOS via satellite without actually calling emergency services, Apple has an upcoming feature for you.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, code within the latest developer beta of iOS 16.1 hints at a new "Satellite Connection Demo" feature that will allow users to test out Emergency SOS via satellite. According to their findings, it will instruct users on how to use the feature without actually needing to go out into the wild, outside of cellular signal.

Satellite Connection Demo can be accessed at any time via the Emergency SOS menu within the Settings app once it becomes available. Users will need to be outside and have a clear view of the sky to find the satellite connection.

"Try Satellite Connection Demo. Learn how to connect to a satellite in an emergency. You can always go to Settings > Emergency SOS to try the demo."

Emergency SOS via satellite is exclusive to the iPhone 14

Apple iPhone satellite locator (Image credit: Apple)

Emergency SOS via satellite is a new feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The feature, which will launch in November in the United States and Canada, will be available to iPhone 14 owners for free for the first two years:

The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centers staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all available now. The iPhone 14 Plus will launch on Friday, October 7.