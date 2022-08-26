T-Mobile and SpaceX announce plans for universal cellular coverage using Starlink
T-Mobile and SpaceX are teaming up to provide "truly universal coverage."
T-Mobile and SpaceX have this week announced plans to provide "truly universal coverage" for smartphone customers using the Starlink satellite network.
At an event on Thursday T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert and SpaceX's Elon Musk announced a new 'Coverage Above and Beyond' service. A plan to bring almost complete cellular coverage to the U.S. using Starlink.
"SpaceX and T-Mobile share a vision where these uncovered areas are a relic of the past, and today, the companies are taking a first step to make that vision a reality," T-Mobile stated.
Universal cover
T-Mobile and SpaceX state they have a vision "to give customers a crucial additional layer of connectivity in areas previously unreachable by cell signals from any provider" on the smartphones already in your pocket. T-Mobile says the "vast majority" of smartphones on its network will be compatible, hopefully including Apple's best iPhones, the iPhone 13, and the upcoming iPhone 14.
While the announcement initially pertains to the U.S., Elon Musk says that connecting phones to Starlink "means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone," looking ahead to a world where cell service is universal thanks to satellite technology.
T-Mobile says that to provide the service, they're creating a new network broadcast from Starlink's satellites using T-Mobile's mid-band spectrum nationwide, bringing coverage "almost anywhere a customer can see the sky." This will begin with text (not voice) coverage "practically everywhere in the continental US, Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico, and territorial waters." Betas of the technology will begin by the end of next year, and there are plans to pursue voice and data coverage in the future.
Apple is reportedly working on some form of emergency satellite communication for future devices, possibly the iPhone 14 which will be unveiled next month. However, it seems T-Mobile and SpaceX may have beaten Apple to the punch with an even more comprehensive satellite-powered solution.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
