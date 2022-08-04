Two weeks of free unlimited 5G for new Visible mobile customers - but only if you've got an iPhone

Not sure if you're ready for 5G? Visible Wireless will give you a meaty free trial, commitment free. You'll even be able to use your old plan at the same time to compare the two, and see if you think Visible Wireless is the carrier for you.

Visible mobile free trial for all (iPhone users)

(opens in new tab) Visible Wireless | Two weeks unlimited 5G data free trail (opens in new tab) This is a phenomenal deal, and a really good opportunity to try out Visible's network. They send you a temporary number for two weeks, and you can see what you think of Visible's speed and coverage. You will need an iPhone, however - no other brands are supported.

So how does it work. You're going to need a compatible device; in this case, a best iPhone after the XS or XR (sorry android users, this one isn't for you). If you're not sure if your device is compatible, hop over to the Visible Wireless free trial page (opens in new tab) and hit the 'check compatibility' button - although if your iPhone was made after late 2018, you should be good to go.

Then you're going to follow the setup instructions on Visible's website, after which they'll send you an eSIM with a temporary number you can use for two weeks, letting you decide if you like the service that Visible offers.

That eSIM will give you unlimited 5G data, so you can stream to your heart's content. Just be aware that after the trial, you'll no longer have access to the trial number or the Unlimited 5G. That's when you'll decide if you want to switch over, carrying your old number (not the trial one) over. The 5G plan that you'll sample is $40 full price, but with extra members in a 'party plan' you can pay as little as $25 a month.