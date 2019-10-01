A British travel photographer finds himself stuck in location in Vietnam after it turned out that his 15-inch MacBook Pro was one of those recalled by Apple. The problem is he didn't get the work done, and now no airline will let him fly.

According to the story in The Independent the photographer was invited to work in Vietnam by a travel company. The flew there on an Air France airplane with his MacBook Pro in his carry on luggage. He even made two domestic flights with Vietnam Airlines without issue, but when he tried to return home via the same airline he was told that he couldn't take the notebook with him. At all.