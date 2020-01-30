Apple's new Mac Pro has been around for a few weeks now but we still can't quite get enough of it. Sure, it's overkill for 99% of people and it costs more than some small cars, but that's part of the charm. But some people do need all that power and photographer Tyler Stalman has been wondering whether creative professionals are some of those people.

Stalman has been testing a pretty spec-heavy Mac Pro along with an Apple Pro Display XDR. The video doesn't focus on the latter at all, but Stalman's thoughts on the computer are interesting. Especially given the machine he was given for review.