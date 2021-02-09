Adobe has today rolled out an update for Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco bringing document collaboration and preset sync.

In a blog post today the company stated:

Starting today, we make collaborating with others when working together on Photoshop and Illustrator documents much easier with the new Invite to Edit feature. This is a huge time saver for teams working on shared projects. Plus, we introduce Preset Sync in Photoshop.

A new Invite to Edit feature brings asynchronous editing on all of your devices including desktop, iPad, and iPhone (Fresco). Collaborators can edit a shared document in the cloud one at a time, using invites to bring on other collaborators and editing files shared with them. You can also access shared cloud documents at assets.adobe.com and the Creative Cloud Desktop app.

There's also a new Preset Sync feature:

Now you can sync your Photoshop presets wherever you use Photoshop. This includes brushes, swatches, gradients, patterns, styles and shapes. Preset Sync is shipping today in the desktop version on Mac and Windows, and synced brushes will be coming soon on the iPad version. You are now able to turn preset syncing on and off, and your preferences — the folder structure, the grouping and order of your presets are retained across devices. Any management you have done will be synced — set it and forget it!

All of the tools are available in updates from Adobe.