After a 7 year hiatus, the Pikmin have landed on the Nintendo Switch, in the form of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, a deluxe edition of the 2013 Wii U game. In Pikmin 3 Deluxe, you play as one of three tiny cosmonauts as they explore a PNF-404, a foreign planet that is seemingly overflowing with resources, and hostile creatures as well. Luckily, they have help from the adorable Pikmin.

Each Pikmin has their own abilities and weaknesses that players must learn if they plan on overcoming the creatures that want them so desperately for lunch. To help you on your journey, we've put together a list of all of the Pikmin you'll encounter in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe: Every Pikmin