After a 7 year hiatus, the Pikmin have landed on the Nintendo Switch, in the form of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, a deluxe edition of the 2013 Wii U game. In Pikmin 3 Deluxe, you play as one of three tiny cosmonauts as they explore a PNF-404, a foreign planet that is seemingly overflowing with resources, and hostile creatures as well. Luckily, they have help from the adorable Pikmin.
Each Pikmin has their own abilities and weaknesses that players must learn if they plan on overcoming the creatures that want them so desperately for lunch. To help you on your journey, we've put together a list of all of the Pikmin you'll encounter in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.
Pikmin 3 Deluxe: Every Pikmin
There are seven different kinds of Pikmin that appear in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.
|Name
|Description
|Image
|Yellow Pikmin
|Yellow Pikmin can be identified by their pointy ears, and, well, their yellow skin. These Pikmin are lighter than others and can be thrown higher. They also are shockproof, and won't get electrocuted by electric enemies or hazards.
|Red Pikmin
|Red Pikmin are the first Pikmin you'll encounter in Pikmin 3, and they're the easiest to manage. They are fireproof and are the second strongest Pikmin. This is probably the most common Pikmin you'll encounter.
|Blue Pikmin
|Blue Pikmin are the only Pikmin with a mouth. It's also the only one who can swim, and can be sent out to rescue any Pikmin who are drowning.
|Winged Pikmin
|Winged Pikmin are the smallest Pikmin and have insect-like wings. This Pikmin will hover over the ground are immune to ground-based attacks, unless they've been knocked over. They can hover over obstacles and water.
|Rock Pikmin
|Rock Pikmin are thick and rock-like, and can't be crushed or skewered like other Pikmin. It can't cling to foes, but it does do the most damage and can shatter glass.
|White Pikmin
|White Pikmin are incredibly fast and are poisonous when consumed by enemies. They're also slightly weaker than the other Pikmin. In Pikmin 3, they only appear in Mission Mode and Bingo Battle.
|Purple Pikmin
|Purple Pikmin are big, bulky Pikmin with little wires growing from its head. They are strong attackers and can lift 10 times their weight. They only appear in Mission Mode and Bingo Battle.
Pikmin 3 Deluxe: Command your troops
Familiarizing yourself with all of the Pikmin in Pikmin 3 Deluxe will make survival in the wild that much easier. The Pikmin are adorable, but when they are used appropriately, are a force to be reckoned with. If you've never played Pikmin before, or if you're a returning fan, Nintendo has released a free demo for Pikmin 3 Deluxe leading up to the game's release. Playing the demo to completion will unlock additional bonuses in the final game when it releases on October 30th, 2020. It's sure to join the growing list of great games for the Nintendo Switch.
