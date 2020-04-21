The latest version of Pixelmator for mobile has arrived for the iPad and iPhone. Version 2.5 is described as a "big step" by its creators. Pixelmator 2.5's most significant update is the introduction of an all-new files-based document browser and an equally fresh photo browser. The former brings much easier file management, file search, and tagging, plus a more natural way to save to cloud storage services, and more.

Beyond this, the update includes new size presets that let you create new images with standard sizes. You'll also find Take Photo and Open Most Recent Photo quick actions and Flash mode preservation after closing and reopening of the Camera app. Additionally, the strength of the True Tone effect will now be reduced when editing in Pixelmator, when applicable.