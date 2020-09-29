Pixelmator for iOS has today been updated to bring full support for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, as well as full keyboard and trackpad support, and new keyboard shortcuts.

Version 2.6 of the app is out now. From the release notes:

Pixelmator 2.6 brings full support for iOS and iPadOS 14, adds support for using Pixelmator with a Magic Keyboard, trackpad, or mouse, includes 73 new keyboard shortcuts, and features a number of additional improvements and fixes.

The update means Pixelmator is now fully compatible with both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Users can now use Pixelmator for iPadOS 14 with a Magic Keyboard, trackpad, or mouse.

To take advantage of this there are now 73 new keyboard shortcuts. Other updates include:

Tapping the name of the image in the toolbar will now present the option to save it.

The color picker will now remember the position in the image it was last picked from.

Drag & drop should no longer be activated when tapping and holding layers after having started editing them.

The Hidden category from your Photos library will now be accessible from the Photos browser.

When exporting images, the PPI setting would be automatically set to 72, even when the original images had a different resolution. Fixed.

Images in the clipboard in GIF format could not be used to create new files. Fixed.

Document thumbnails would not be loaded correctly on older versions of iOS. Fixed.

If rulers were visible, the status bar would not be hidden when hiding the toolbar. Fixed.

When resizing tall and thin or short and wide images, it would not be possible to enter certain sizes. Fixed.

Attempting to pick a color from an empty layer would cause Pixelmator to quit unexpectedly. Fixed.

Pixelmator for iOS is a former Editors' Choice on the Apple App Store and is one of our best photo editing apps for iPad.

The new update is available now.