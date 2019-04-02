The Pixelmator Team makes a fantastic line of graphic design and editing tools, all of which encompass a huge list of photo editing features. But, not everyone needs all the artists supplies in their tool box. Sometimes, you want to focus on one thing, like photos. Today, you can preorder Pixelmator Photo, which is a dedicated photo editing app, available exclusively on iPad.

Pixelmator Photo has non-destructive tools so you can edit photos any way you like without affecting the original. It features the same machine learning technique as Pixelmator Pro with dedicated film and photography filter presets.

You can edit RAW images and there is Repair tool that lets you completely erase that unwanted ex in your otherwise perfect summer shot.

Non-destructive editing tools include level adjustments, curves, hue and saturation, selective color, and black & white.

With the machine learning auto editing tool (called ML Enhance), you can quickly get a perfect edit with just one tap. Remember, the editing is non-destructive, so you can change or revert any machine-learned edits.

With the photography presets, you can tap a filter for a specific effect, like light flares, vintage photos, and landscape themes.

Pixelmator Photo supports imports of RAW photos from hundreds of different popular digital camera makers.