The Pixelmator Team makes a fantastic line of graphic design and editing tools, all of which encompass a huge list of photo editing features. But, not everyone needs all the artists supplies in their tool box. Sometimes, you want to focus on one thing, like photos. Today, you can preorder Pixelmator Photo, which is a dedicated photo editing app, available exclusively on iPad.
Pixelmator Photo has non-destructive tools so you can edit photos any way you like without affecting the original. It features the same machine learning technique as Pixelmator Pro with dedicated film and photography filter presets.
You can edit RAW images and there is Repair tool that lets you completely erase that unwanted ex in your otherwise perfect summer shot.
Non-destructive editing tools include level adjustments, curves, hue and saturation, selective color, and black & white.
With the machine learning auto editing tool (called ML Enhance), you can quickly get a perfect edit with just one tap. Remember, the editing is non-destructive, so you can change or revert any machine-learned edits.
With the photography presets, you can tap a filter for a specific effect, like light flares, vintage photos, and landscape themes.
Pixelmator Photo supports imports of RAW photos from hundreds of different popular digital camera makers.
My favorite tool, the Repair tool, smartly removes an object from a photo and replaces it with a background that fits the landscape.
Pixelmator Photo is only available (at least for now) on iPad. It's also only supported on certain models.
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
- iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
Make sure your model iPad is supported before buying.
If you preorder now, you'll get Pixelmator Photo at a discount. Its regular price will be $4.99, but between now and April 9, the day Pixelmator Photo launches, you can get it for 20% off.
