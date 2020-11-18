Black Friday deals from $10: Save big on Echo, Fire TV, and more at Amazon right now

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

junipero

Pixelmator Pro 2.0 now available ahead of schedule

"Enjoy a new, more refined, and more modern Mac-native design."
Stephen Warwick

Pixelmator2.0 CopySource: Pixelmator

What you need to know

  • Pixelmator Pro 2.0 has been released for macOS, one day ahead of schedule.
  • The 2.0 update brings native support for Apple silicon and the M1 chip, as well as macOS Big Sur.

Pixelmator 2.0 is now available for macOS on the Mac App Store a whole day ahead of schedule.

Pixelmator 2.0 was announced last week, promising native support for Apple silicon and the M1 chip, as well as macOS Big Sur. From that report:

Pixelmator says the new software, nicknamed Junipero, will be able to take advantage of M1-powered Macs for up to 15x faster machine learning, from the release:

Full, native support for the incredible M1 chip means Pixelmator Pro is blazingly fast on M1-powered Macs and tools like ML Super Resolution are up to a staggering 15x faster.

Pixelmator 2.0 will also have a fresh new icon and look to match the new Big Sur update, as well as a new unified toolbar:

An interface redesigned from the ground up with a beautifully modern Mac appearance, a new Effects Browser, workspaces for photography, design, painting, and illustration, interface customization, and much more.

As noted, Pixelmator has confirmed that version 2.0 has now been released ahead of schedule:

Pixelmator is already one of the best photo editing apps for Mac, and the 2.0 update promises a huge increase in performance thanks to the power of Apple's new M1 chip.

The new version of Pixelmator is available free to anyone who owns the current version.

Apple Silicon

Pixelmator Pro

Pixelmator Pro is one of the best editing suites on Mac, and it's even more powerful thanks to a new update. Along with support for macOS Catalina, Pixelmator Pro now offers improved performance and de-noise technology.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.