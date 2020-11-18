Pixelmator Pro 2.0 now available ahead of schedule

Pixelmator 2.0 is now available for macOS on the Mac App Store a whole day ahead of schedule.

Pixelmator 2.0 was announced last week, promising native support for Apple silicon and the M1 chip, as well as macOS Big Sur. From that report:

Pixelmator says the new software, nicknamed Junipero, will be able to take advantage of M1-powered Macs for up to 15x faster machine learning, from the release: Full, native support for the incredible M1 chip means Pixelmator Pro is blazingly fast on M1-powered Macs and tools like ML Super Resolution are up to a staggering 15x faster. Pixelmator 2.0 will also have a fresh new icon and look to match the new Big Sur update, as well as a new unified toolbar: An interface redesigned from the ground up with a beautifully modern Mac appearance, a new Effects Browser, workspaces for photography, design, painting, and illustration, interface customization, and much more.

As noted, Pixelmator has confirmed that version 2.0 has now been released ahead of schedule:

You ready?



Here's what's up – Pixelmator Pro 2.0 is now available with support for M1 Macs, an all-new design, support for macOS Big Sur and mooooooore!



We're incredibly excited to be releasing it into the wild and we hope you'll absolutely love it.https://t.co/nzmW6FCEm9 pic.twitter.com/YS81wIpSfk — Pixelmator Team (@pixelmator) November 18, 2020

Pixelmator is already one of the best photo editing apps for Mac, and the 2.0 update promises a huge increase in performance thanks to the power of Apple's new M1 chip.

The new version of Pixelmator is available free to anyone who owns the current version.