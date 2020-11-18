Pixelmator Pro 2.0 now available ahead of schedule

What you need to know
- Pixelmator Pro 2.0 has been released for macOS, one day ahead of schedule.
- The 2.0 update brings native support for Apple silicon and the M1 chip, as well as macOS Big Sur.
Pixelmator 2.0 is now available for macOS on the Mac App Store a whole day ahead of schedule.
Pixelmator 2.0 was announced last week, promising native support for Apple silicon and the M1 chip, as well as macOS Big Sur. From that report:
Pixelmator says the new software, nicknamed Junipero, will be able to take advantage of M1-powered Macs for up to 15x faster machine learning, from the release:
Full, native support for the incredible M1 chip means Pixelmator Pro is blazingly fast on M1-powered Macs and tools like ML Super Resolution are up to a staggering 15x faster.
Pixelmator 2.0 will also have a fresh new icon and look to match the new Big Sur update, as well as a new unified toolbar:
An interface redesigned from the ground up with a beautifully modern Mac appearance, a new Effects Browser, workspaces for photography, design, painting, and illustration, interface customization, and much more.
As noted, Pixelmator has confirmed that version 2.0 has now been released ahead of schedule:
Pixelmator is already one of the best photo editing apps for Mac, and the 2.0 update promises a huge increase in performance thanks to the power of Apple's new M1 chip.
The new version of Pixelmator is available free to anyone who owns the current version.
