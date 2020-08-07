What you need to know
- Anyone planning a road trip knows checking the weather can be painful.
- Checking the forecast for different locations is tedious.
- Weather on the Way solves that by showing the forecast from point start to finish.
Road trips are great fun but planning for them is super boring. Planning for the weather is even worse because you need to check multiple locations at multiple times or on different days. Now there's an app that does away with that frustration, doing all the hard work for you.
Weather on the Way, spotted by Tools & Toys, takes your start point and your destination and then shows you the forecast for everywhere in between based on when you're going to be there. You can get forecasts up to three days in advance with weather data coming from Dark Sky.
The idea is simple – the more you know about the weather that's waiting for you, the better you can plan. There's more, too.
- Weather forecast for points along your route
- Avoid unexpected delays
-
Temperature, conditions, chance of precipitation, weather warnings
-
Pick the route with the best weather.
- Choose the time of departure up to 3 days in the future.
-
Easy to read forecast
-
Timeline shows time and place of sunset and sunrise
- General forecast for a day of arrival
- Privacy Focused – No creepy tracking, no ads, no analytics.
Weather on the Way is a free download from the App Store. There's a $0.99 per month Pro subscription that'll be needed for some of the features to be unlocked, though.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 lens supply delayed due to coating quality issues
A major Apple supplier is to delay shipment of its lenses because of quality assurance issues, forcing other manufacturers to pick up the slack.
Apple responds to Xbox Project xCloud absence, citing iOS policy
With Microsoft's Project xCloud streaming platform locked out from iOS devices, Apple doubles down on App Store restrictions.
Day One 5.0 arrives with new Today screen, refined media picker, and more
The popular journaling app Day One has received a big update for iPhone and Mac, adding new features and reworking existing ones.
Your iPhone 8 Plus screen isn't scratch-proof — get a screen protector!
One of the best ways to avoid scratches and scuffs on your display is to invest in a tempered glass screen protector. Here are our favorite screen protectors for your iPhone 8 Plus.