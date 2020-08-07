Road trips are great fun but planning for them is super boring. Planning for the weather is even worse because you need to check multiple locations at multiple times or on different days. Now there's an app that does away with that frustration, doing all the hard work for you.

Weather on the Way, spotted by Tools & Toys, takes your start point and your destination and then shows you the forecast for everywhere in between based on when you're going to be there. You can get forecasts up to three days in advance with weather data coming from Dark Sky.

The idea is simple – the more you know about the weather that's waiting for you, the better you can plan. There's more, too.