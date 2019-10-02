Plex on Wednesday unveiled a nice quality of life update available now for iOS and tvOS. Starting today, "professional binge watchers" can simultaneously watch live TV and schedule recordings, Plex announced.

The feature arrives amid a flurry of bug fixes, which are outlined in the release notes below.

NEW:

Record Live TV directly from the player.

FIXED:

Automatically pause video playback when headphones are disconnected.

Cancelling a recording would show the wrong message.

DVR Schedule/Priority tabs would show up for restricted users with no DVR access.

Don't show post-play screen with Web Shows.

Enhanced video player would pause automatically after skipping to another video.

Fix an issue that could cause the wrong number of columns to show in grid views on iPad when in landscape orientation.

Shuffling podcasts would fail.

Sometimes duration values for podcasts in the player could have been incorrect.

User avatar is shown when sharing a library.

Fixed crash when sometimes switching from the Guide tab in a DVR source.

Fixed a crash that could occur accessing Podcasts.

Skipping next repeatedly in the audio player with repeat enabled could have caused a crash.

Bringing the ability to schedule recordings while watching live TV brings Plex in line with more traditional cable. You can download Plex for iOS and tvOS for free from the App Store.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.