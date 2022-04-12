The popular media playback software Plex is ending support for podcasts later this week while it will also be moving where people need to go to find Web Shows.

Plex confirmed the news in a forum post seen by XDA Developers, saying that support for podcasts will end on Friday, April 15.

As part of our ongoing effort to make sure we're spending our time and energy in ways that best serve our awesome user community, we've made the decision to end support for Podcasts and Web Shows within Plex. We recognize this decision will impact several of you greatly, and we apologize for the inconvenience it will cause. You can continue to access these features within Plex until Friday, April 15th, 2022, at which point they will no longer be available.

Support for Web Shows will end on the same date, although Plex says that most Web Shows will still be available in the app — but in a new location.

The good news is that most of your favorite Web Shows (and more!) will live on in other areas of the Plex app. For the latest movie and TV trailers, and where to stream everything whether it's on Plex or not, be sure to check out our brand new Discover section. To get your daily fix of news, tech and gaming, cooking, travel, classic films, and more (including FailArmy, of course), be sure to check out our lineup of awesome, free Live TV channels. There's truly something for everyone!

This is of course bad news for people who listened to their podcasts via Plex, but hopefully it will allow development time to be spent elsewhere. However, it's fair to say that the podcasts portion of the Plex experience didn't change all that much since its introduction in 2018 — whether there were any developer resources ever spent on it is another matter.