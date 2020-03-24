The Plugable adapter pushes the limits of wired network connectivity with improved performance speed and faster network access thanks to additional bandwidth. While most Ethernet adapters only support 1 Gigabit link rates, this adapter now supports wired speeds up to 2.5 times faster than the 1Gbps standard when used with Cat 5e cabling, commonly found in existing network environments, and supporting hardware (switches and routers). With this increased performance, users can take advantage of the technological advances in high-speed internet over the past few years, without requiring an intensive set-up.

Plugable, the leading developer of USB, Thunderbolt, Bluetooth and power-related devices, announces the availability of the Plugable 2.5 Gigabit USB Ethernet Adapter. The Plugable 2.5 Gigabit USB Ethernet Adapter is the best way to upgrade laptops and desktops with faster wired connection speeds.

Plugable has today announced its brand new 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter for Windows and macOS.

Turbocharge your ethernet speeds with Plugable's adapter, it'll work with both macOS and Windows, through either USB 3.0 or USB-C

As mentioned Plugable's 2.5 Gigabit USB Ethernet Adapter will work with both USB 3.0/3.1 and USB-C. It's compatible with macOS 10.7 onwards, as well as Windows 10, 8 and 7. It even works with Linux Kernel 3.2 and above. If you've got the bandwidth, it'll support Ethernet speeds of up to 2.5Gbps using existing Category 5e cabling. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

To celebrate, Plugable is also giving a special launch discount of $10 off its usual price of $39.99. It will be available in the US, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

