The Pokémon Company today released new details about the upcoming iOS game Pokémon Masters. The new game created in partnership with DeNa due out later this summer is going to feature a brand new way to do battle.

Pokémon Masters takes place on the island of Pasio, where the rules of battle are different and the treasured bond between Trainer and Pokémon is taken to the next level with sync pairs—the combination of a Trainer and their partner Pokémon. For the very first time in a Pokémon game, Trainers and their partner Pokémon from every Pokémon region will come together to form sync pairs. Players can team up with duos such as Korrina & Lucario, Brendan & Treecko, Clair & Kingdra, and many more. With all sorts of Trainers on Pasio, there are sure to be some exciting and unexpected encounters in this new story.

Set on the island of Pasio, the rules there will be different from the mainland, Players will have to form three-player teams with other Pokémon Trainers and take on other AI teams in 3-versus-3 battles.

Players will have to explore Pasio to meet new Trainers and make friends while progressing through the story. As your friends begin to add up, then you can begin to sync pairs to form the teams needed to take on opponents and become champion of the Pokémon Masters League tournament.

At the launch of the game, there will be 65 sync pairs to recruit. More additional sync pairs will come after the game's release.

The game also new controls and moves that you can use within sync pair battles.