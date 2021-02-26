After much anticipation, The Pokémon Company has announced in a Pokémon Presents that the Nintendo DS titles, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, will be remade on the Nintendo Switch. The new games will be named Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and are set to release in late 2021.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Story

Category Game Title Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Developer ILCA Inc. Publisher Nintendo Genre Adventure, Role-playing Platform Nintendo Switch Release Date Late 2021 Launch Price $60

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl see the player travel to the region of Sinnoh, where they are granted their very own starter Pokémon with which they are tasked with setting out to become the new Sinnoh Pokémon Champion. There are several gyms to go up against and plenty of colorful locations to explore. Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Starters

Players can choose from one of three starter Pokémon, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

Name Type Description Turtwig Grass Made from soil, the shell on its back hardens when it drinks water. It lives along lakes. Chimchar Fire Its fiery rear end is fueled by gas made in its belly. Even rain can't extinguish the fire. Piplup Water It lives along the shore in northern countries. A skilled swimmer, it dives for over 10 minutes while hunting.

Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Legendary Pokémon

As players progress through the story, they will encounter one of two legendary Pokémon, depending on which version of the game they are playing. Those who play Brilliant Diamond will encounter Dialga the Temporal Pokémon, while those who play Shining Pearl will encounter Palkia, the Spatial Pokémon.

Name Type Description Dialga Steel/Dragon This Pokémon is spoken of in legend. It is said that time began moving when Dialga was born. Palkia Water/Dragon It is said to live in a gap in the spatial dimension parallel to ours. Palkia appears in mythology.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gameplay

As with most Pokémon games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are Japanese Role-playing Games, which allow the player to battle wild creatures and level up members of their own Pokémon party. Those familiar with the franchise know that typings play a large role in how successful their playthrough will be. Every type has at least one strength and weakness, playing out in a sort of "rock-paper-scissors" manner. Fire types are effective against Grass, but weak to Water; Water types are effective against Fire, but weak to Grass, and Grass types are effective against Water, but weak to Fire. As of Pokémon Sword and Shield, there are 18 elemental types, with many Pokémon having one or two types associated with their character. Fire-type Pokémon will do more damage with Fire-based moods than any other elemental type.

As players journey throughout Sinnoh, they will face many Pokémon trainers, each with their own party of Pokémon. After players are strong enough, they can challenge eight Pokémon Gyms and face their respective Gym Leaders, who will grant the player a qualifying badge upon being defeated. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Returning features

One returning gameplay feature shown in the trailer was the Sinnoh Underground, which is a hidden area beneath the region that is comprised of many intricate tunnels. In the Sinnoh Underground, players can excavate walls to reveal gems, fossils and other items; create Secret Bases for their friends to visit, and play mini-games. It is unclear the total number of features within the Underground that will be returning, but we will update this space as soon as we receive more information.

Another part of the trailer suggested that the DS multiplayer lobbies of old would make a return as well. Players would meet up with others both locally and over the internet to battle and trade Pokémon. No other news regarding this has been announced, but we'll be sure to update you if that changes. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Differences from the original game

Of course, one of the main draws of the game is the update to HD graphics. The games feature a chibi art style reminiscent of the original DS sprite art. While in battle, however, the player character models and those of other trainers will more resemble those featured in Pokémon Sword and Shield. We do not yet know whether any omissions were made from the remakes, given that the Nintendo Switch does not feature dual screens and a touch screen like the Nintendo DS did. Stay tuned for any updates! Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release date

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are both set to release simultaneously in late 2021. Although no concrete release date has been announced, the games are still available for pre-order from Best Buy for $59.99 USD. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl These games were brilliant (ha) on the Nintendo DS, and were many peoples' introduction to the beloved franchise. Though it did have some growing pains, we can trust that the developers will take their time to iron out any kinks and make these classics into one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.