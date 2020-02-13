Best answer: Yes, all Galarian Form Pokémon can have their counterparts transferred to Pokémon Sword and Shield from Pokémon Home.

What are Galarian Pokémon, and why does this matter?

In addition to adding a ton of new Pokémon to the series, Pokémon Sword and Shield also introduced "Galarian Forms" of a lot of existing Pokémon. These forms can only be obtained in the Galar Region, and the Pokémon's original forms from other regions cannot be found in the wild.

So, for example, if you run into a Yamask in Pokémon Sword and Shield in the wild, it will always be a Galarian Yamask. If you want the original version (which evolves into Cofagrigus), you'll have to obtain it some other way.

Do I need Pokémon Home to obtain non-Galarian forms of Galarian Pokémon in Sword and Shield?

For some, yes. A few Pokémon with a Galarian Form can be obtained in their non-Galar forms within the game of Pokémon Sword and Shield. Players can get them through in-game trades with special trainers scattered around the world.

These Pokémon include:

Meowth

Mr. Mime

Yamask

Unfortunately, this doesn't apply to every Pokémon. The following Pokémon are only obtainable in their Galar forms within Sword and Shield:

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Farfetch'd

Weezing

Corsola

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Stunfisk

And as a side note, Alolan Meowth and Persian are also unavailable natively in Galar, but you can transfer them from Home as well.

Why would I transfer non-Galarian forms from Pokémon Home?

If you're just trying to finish your Pokedex, then it's not a big deal. Capturing the Galarian form of that Pokémon will net you its entry. While you'll get bonus text in the Pokedex for getting the non-Galar form, the game doesn't need them to recognize your Pokedex as complete.

That said, maybe you want certain Pokémon for battling, just to say you collected them all, or because you have one you're especially attached to from another game. For any other reason, if you have one of those Pokémon in Pokémon Home, you can transfer it into Pokémon Sword or Shield without a problem.

How do I get non-Galarian forms of Pokémon into Pokémon Home?

You'll need to transfer them from the games they originally appeared in. For some of those Pokémon, that should be fairly easy. For example, Meowth, Mr. Mime, Ponyta, Rapidash, Slowpoke, Farfetch'd, and Weezing are all available in Pokémon: Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee. From there, you can transfer them straight to Pokémon Home, and then to Sword and Shield.

For the rest, it's a bit trickier, as you'll have to bring them in from earlier games. Corsola is available in Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon, and you can find Stunfisk in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon with a bit of hunting. But Zigzagoon, Darumaka, and Yamask will have to be brought up from Pokémon X and Y or even earlier. In all these cases, that means sending the Pokémon to Pokémon Bank, then to Pokémon Home, then to Sword and Shield.