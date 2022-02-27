To close out the February 2022 Pokémon Presents, Game Freak shared that there's a new game on the way called Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

During today's Pokémon Presents, the trailer showed a wide new area, with multiple new and familiar Pokémon roaming in a similar vein to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including three new starters. While it's not totally clear right now, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet appear to be the start of the long-rumored Gen 9, kicking off an entirely new generation of Pokémon games.

You can check out the trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below: