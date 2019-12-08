A common feature in Pokémon games, Berries serve many purposes and Pokémon Sword and Shield is no different. Within battle, your Pokémon can eat a Berry it is holding without costing you a turn for a healing item. Outside, they work like potions or status healing items. In Camping, you can use them to make Curry for your Pokémon. Whatever the use you have in mind, there are many, many different types of Berries! Keeping track of where to find them and how to use them can be a real challenge. Fortunately, we've got a cheat sheet for you!
Where to find Berries
Most Berries can be found by shaking the many Berry Trees scattered throughout the Galar Region. A select few can also be purchased from the Wedgehurst Berry Grocer and a handful can only be gained from the Battle Tower and Special Distributions.
Wedgehurst Berry Grocers:
- Cheri
- Pecha
- Oran
All Trees in Rolling Fields:
- Cheri
- Oran
Tree on Rt. 5:
- Chesto
Tree near Meetup Spot in Rolling Fields:
- Pecha
Tree at North Lake Miloch:
- Rawst
- Persim
Tree on North side of Rt. 7:
- Aspear
- Figy
- Mago
Tree by Lake Outrage in Hammerlock Hills Wild Area:
- Leppa
- Wacan
- Yache
- Shuca
- Payapa
- Charti
- Hanban
- Apicot
- Petaya
Tree on Rt. 9:
- Lum
- Wiki
- Aguav
- Iapapa
- Chople
- Tanga
- Roseli
Tree on Motostoke Riverbank:
- Sitrus
- Coba
Right Tree under the bridge in Bridge Field:
- Pomeg
- Kelpsy
- Qualot
- Passho
Left Tree under the bridge in Bridge Field:
- Hondew
- Grepa
- Rindo
Center Tree under the bridge in Bridge Field:
- Tomato
- Occa
Tree on the island in Bridge Field Lake:
- Kasib
- Babiri
- Liechi
- Ganlon
Tree on Axew's Eye:
- Kebia
- Colbur
- Salac
- Kee
- Maranga
Tree in the Dappled Grove of West Lake Axewell:
- Chilan
Battle Tower:
- Lansat
- Starf
Distribution:
- Enigma
- Micle
- Custap
- Jaboca
- Rowap
Berries for healing
When you give a Pokémon a Berry to hold or use it on that Pokémon, it can restore their HP, heal status effects, and even provide advantages in battles.
- Cheri Berry - cures paralysis
- Chesto Berry - cures sleep
- Pecha Berry - cures poison
- Rawst Berry - cures burn
- Aspear Berry - cures frozen
- Leppa Berry - restores 10 PP to one move
- Oran Berry - restores 10 HP when HP falls below 50%
- Persim Berry - cures confusion
- Lum Berry - cures any status condition
- Sitrus Berry - restores 1/2 max HP when HP falls below 25%
- Figy Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like spicy flavors
- Wiki Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like dry flavors
- Mago Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like sweet flavors
- Aguav Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like bitter flavors
- Iapapa Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like sour flavors
- Pomeg Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base HP
- Kelpsy Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Attack
- Qualot Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Defense
- Hondew Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Special Attack
- Grepa Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Special Defense
- Tamato Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Speed
- Occa Berry - halves damage from one super effective Fire type move
- Passho Berry - halves damage from one super effective Water type move
- Wacan Berry - halves damage from one super effective Electric type move
- Rindo Berry - halves damage from one super effective Grass type move
- Yache Berry - halves damage from one super effective Ice type move
- Chople Berry - halves damage from one super effective Fighting type move
- Kebia Berry - halves damage from one super effective Poison type move
- Shuca Berry - halves damage from one super effective Ground type move
- Coba Berry - halves damage from one super effective Flying type move
- Payapa Berry - halves damage from one super effective Psychic type move
- Tanga Berry - halves damage from one super effective Bug type move
- Charti Berry - halves damage from one super effective Rock type move
- Kasib Berry - halves damage from one super effective Ghost type move
- Hanban Berry - halves damage from one super effective Dragon type move
- Colbur Berry - halves damage from one super effective Dark type move
- Babiri Berry - halves damage from one super effective Steel type move
- Roseli Berry - halves damage from one super effective Fairy type move
- Chilan Berry - halves damage from one super effective Normal type move
- Liechi Berry - raises Attack by one stage when HP drops below 25%
- Ganlon Berry - raises Defense by one stage when HP drops below 25%
- Salac Berry - raises Speed by one stage when HP drops below 25%
- Petaya Berry - raises Special Attack by one stage when HP drops below 25%
- Apicot Berry - raises Special Defense by one stage when HP drops below 25%
- Kee Berry - raises Defense by one stage when hit by a physical move
- Maranga Berry - raises Special Defense by one stage when hit by a special move
- Lansat Berry - increases chance for a critical hit when HP falls below 25%
- Starf Berry - raises one random stat by two stages when HP falls below 25%
- Enigma Berry - causes a super effective attack to restore HP
- Micle Berry - increases accuracy when HP falls below 25%
- Custap Berry - allows a Pokémon to move first when HP falls below 25%
- Jaboca Berry - if hit by a physical move, the foe takes damage equal 12.5% of their max HP
- Rowap Berry - if hit by a special move, the foe takes damage equal 12.5% of their max HP
Berries in Curry
When cooking Curry in your Camp, you can choose up to ten Berries to add to the dish. Each Berry has a different flavor profile that adds up to determine the flavor of the Curry you will make. Berries also come in three different rarities; the rarer the Berry, the bigger the boost your Pokémon will get to its Friendship Level.
|Berry
|Rarity
|Spicy
|Dry
|Sweet
|Bitter
|Sour
|Cheri Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chesto Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Pecha Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Rawst Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|1
|--
|Aspear Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|--
|1
|Leppa Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|1
|1
|1
|Oran Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|--
|1
|1
|Persim Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|1
|--
|1
|Lum Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|1
|1
|--
|Sitrus Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Figy Berry
|Common
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Wiki Berry
|Common
|--
|2
|--
|--
|--
|Mago Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|2
|--
|--
|Aquav Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|2
|--
|Iapapa Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2
|Pomeg Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|1
|1
|--
|Kelpsy Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|--
|1
|1
|Qualot Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|1
|--
|1
|Hondew Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|--
|1
|--
|Grepa Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|1
|--
|1
|Tamato Berry
|Common
|3
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Occa Berry
|Uncommon
|2
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Passho Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|2
|--
|1
|--
|Wacan Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|2
|--
|1
|Rindo Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|--
|--
|2
|--
|Yache Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|-1
|--
|--
|2
|Chople Berry
|Uncommon
|2
|--
|--
|1
|--
|Kebia Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|2
|--
|--
|1
|Shuca Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|--
|2
|--
|--
|Coba Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|1
|--
|2
|--
|Payapa Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|1
|--
|2
|Tanga Berry
|Uncommon
|3
|--
|--
|--
|1
|Charti Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|Kasib Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|1
|3
|--
|--
|Hanban Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|1
|3
|--
|Colbur Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|--
|1
|3
|Babiri Berry
|Uncommon
|4
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Chilan Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|4
|1
|--
|--
|Liechi Berry
|Uncommon
|5
|1
|5
|--
|--
|Ganlon Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|5
|1
|5
|--
|Salac Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|5
|1
|5
|Petaya Berry
|Uncommon
|5
|--
|--
|5
|1
|Apicot Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|5
|--
|--
|5
|Roseli Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|4
|1
|--
|Kee Berry
|Uncommon
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Maranga Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|Lansat Berry
|Rare
|5
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Starf Berry
|Rare
|5
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Enigma Berry
|Rare
|6
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Micle Berry
|Rare
|--
|6
|1
|--
|--
|Custap Berry
|Rare
|--
|--
|6
|1
|--
|Jaboca Berry
|Rare
|--
|--
|--
|6
|1
|Rowap Berry
|Rare
|1
|--
|--
|--
|6
Questions or tips for finding and using Berries?
Have any questions on how to best gather up Berries? Tips for other players? Heard a rumor about a new Berry Distributuon coming up soon? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many other Pokémon Sword and Shield Guides!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy a cellular Apple Watch in New Zealand
The Apple Watch Cellular is now available to buy in New Zealand from the Apple website.
Fix on the way for speaker popping in the 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple has confirmed previous reports that many Macbook Pro 16-inch users are experiencing popping coming from the laptop's speakers.
This stylish leather iPhone case from Native Union is as unique as you are
It's not enough just to protect your iPhone from life's little bumps, you want to give it some panache as well. The Native Union Clic Marquetry iPhone Case will be right up your alley.
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.