A common feature in Pokémon games, Berries serve many purposes and Pokémon Sword and Shield is no different. Within battle, your Pokémon can eat a Berry it is holding without costing you a turn for a healing item. Outside, they work like potions or status healing items. In Camping, you can use them to make Curry for your Pokémon. Whatever the use you have in mind, there are many, many different types of Berries! Keeping track of where to find them and how to use them can be a real challenge. Fortunately, we've got a cheat sheet for you! Where to find Berries

Most Berries can be found by shaking the many Berry Trees scattered throughout the Galar Region. A select few can also be purchased from the Wedgehurst Berry Grocer and a handful can only be gained from the Battle Tower and Special Distributions. Wedgehurst Berry Grocers: Cheri

Pecha

Oran All Trees in Rolling Fields: Cheri

Oran Tree on Rt. 5: Chesto Tree near Meetup Spot in Rolling Fields: Pecha Tree at North Lake Miloch: Rawst

Persim Tree on North side of Rt. 7: Aspear

Figy

Mago Tree by Lake Outrage in Hammerlock Hills Wild Area: Leppa

Wacan

Yache

Shuca

Payapa

Charti

Hanban

Apicot

Petaya Tree on Rt. 9: Lum

Wiki

Aguav

Iapapa

Chople

Tanga

Roseli Tree on Motostoke Riverbank: Sitrus

Coba Right Tree under the bridge in Bridge Field: Pomeg

Kelpsy

Qualot

Passho Left Tree under the bridge in Bridge Field: Hondew

Grepa

Rindo Center Tree under the bridge in Bridge Field: Tomato

Occa Tree on the island in Bridge Field Lake: Kasib

Babiri

Liechi

Ganlon Tree on Axew's Eye: Kebia

Colbur

Salac

Kee

Maranga Tree in the Dappled Grove of West Lake Axewell: Chilan Battle Tower: Lansat

Starf Distribution: Enigma

Micle

Custap

Jaboca

Rowap Berries for healing

When you give a Pokémon a Berry to hold or use it on that Pokémon, it can restore their HP, heal status effects, and even provide advantages in battles. Cheri Berry - cures paralysis

Chesto Berry - cures sleep

Pecha Berry - cures poison

Rawst Berry - cures burn

Aspear Berry - cures frozen

Leppa Berry - restores 10 PP to one move

Oran Berry - restores 10 HP when HP falls below 50%

Persim Berry - cures confusion

Lum Berry - cures any status condition

Sitrus Berry - restores 1/2 max HP when HP falls below 25%

Figy Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like spicy flavors

Wiki Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like dry flavors

Mago Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like sweet flavors

Aguav Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like bitter flavors

Iapapa Berry - restores 1/3 max HP when HP falls below 25%; confuses Pokémon who don't like sour flavors

Pomeg Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base HP

Kelpsy Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Attack

Qualot Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Defense

Hondew Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Special Attack

Grepa Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Special Defense

Tamato Berry - increases Friendship in exchange for base Speed

Occa Berry - halves damage from one super effective Fire type move

Passho Berry - halves damage from one super effective Water type move

Wacan Berry - halves damage from one super effective Electric type move

Rindo Berry - halves damage from one super effective Grass type move

Yache Berry - halves damage from one super effective Ice type move

Chople Berry - halves damage from one super effective Fighting type move

Kebia Berry - halves damage from one super effective Poison type move

Shuca Berry - halves damage from one super effective Ground type move

Coba Berry - halves damage from one super effective Flying type move

Payapa Berry - halves damage from one super effective Psychic type move

Tanga Berry - halves damage from one super effective Bug type move

Charti Berry - halves damage from one super effective Rock type move

Kasib Berry - halves damage from one super effective Ghost type move

Hanban Berry - halves damage from one super effective Dragon type move

Colbur Berry - halves damage from one super effective Dark type move

Babiri Berry - halves damage from one super effective Steel type move

Roseli Berry - halves damage from one super effective Fairy type move

Chilan Berry - halves damage from one super effective Normal type move

Liechi Berry - raises Attack by one stage when HP drops below 25%

Ganlon Berry - raises Defense by one stage when HP drops below 25%

Salac Berry - raises Speed by one stage when HP drops below 25%

Petaya Berry - raises Special Attack by one stage when HP drops below 25%

Apicot Berry - raises Special Defense by one stage when HP drops below 25%

Kee Berry - raises Defense by one stage when hit by a physical move

Maranga Berry - raises Special Defense by one stage when hit by a special move

Lansat Berry - increases chance for a critical hit when HP falls below 25%

Starf Berry - raises one random stat by two stages when HP falls below 25%

Enigma Berry - causes a super effective attack to restore HP

Micle Berry - increases accuracy when HP falls below 25%

Custap Berry - allows a Pokémon to move first when HP falls below 25%

Jaboca Berry - if hit by a physical move, the foe takes damage equal 12.5% of their max HP

Rowap Berry - if hit by a special move, the foe takes damage equal 12.5% of their max HP Berries in Curry

When cooking Curry in your Camp, you can choose up to ten Berries to add to the dish. Each Berry has a different flavor profile that adds up to determine the flavor of the Curry you will make. Berries also come in three different rarities; the rarer the Berry, the bigger the boost your Pokémon will get to its Friendship Level.