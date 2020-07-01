Isle Of Armor Diglett HeroSource: iMore

A daunting challenge awaits players on the Isle of Armor in the new Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass released June 17, 2020, and it's not the new storyline. As you approach the dojo in one of the first moments on the Isle of Armor, you run into an Alolan Diglett in the middle of the pathway of the bridge. A trainer then asks you if you can find all of his Digletts, all 151 of them.

If you choose to go Diglett hunting during your time on the Isle of Armor, you will want to look for the little hairs sticking out of the ground. To send it back to the trainer, just press A standing next to these little hairs. Wandering around looking for these takes time, so I gathered the location of all the Digletts here for you!

Field of Honor

The first area you come into on the Isle of Armor is called the Field of Honor. This is where you are first introduced to the Diglett adventure. There are 19 total in the field, including the first found by the bridge.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

001

By the dojo

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

002 Middle of the pathway on the way to the dojo.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

003 Outside the dojo there are two gardens, one is found inside the small garden bed...

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

004 ...another is outside the large garden bed.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

005 Facing the dojo behind the rock on the left.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

006 Toward the sea from the dojo, under the tree at the edge.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

007 Away from the sea on the same level as the dojo in the corner.

Platform below dojo level

There is a piece of land after you cross the bridge below where the dojo sits where a few Digletts can be found.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

008 On the cliff toward the sea.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

009 Facing the bridge as if you exited the dojo, along the river to the left side among the red flowers.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

010 Under a tree on the left side as you go toward the Soothing Wetlands.

First beach section you enter the Isle on

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

011 On the other side of that bridge, toward the sea along the river.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

012 By the river next to the cave.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

013 Toward the rock wall, away from the sea, between two large grassy areas.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

014 On the left side of the beach as you face the water, in the sand.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

015 Just up the hill from the beach Diglett.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

016, 017, 018 Outside the station by both trees to the right as you exit the station and behind the boxes on the right as you exit.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

019 Going away from the dojo, past the station in the slim strip of land among red flowers.

Soothing Wetlands

As you exit the dojo, there is a valley to the right called the Soothing Wetlands. There are 20 more Digletts here, bringing your total to 39.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

020 Next to the tree on the left as you first enter the Wetlands.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

021 Staying along the left side, on the outside of the first pond.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

022 Going through the middle, outside the water from the area that looks like a tree with a full moat.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

023 Directly underneath the tree mentioned above.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

024 Toward the cave along the left wall when facing the cave, among red flowers.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

025 Toward the cave along the right wall when facing the cave, among tall grass before the tree.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

026 Along the left rock wall by the log against the wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

027 Outside the pond outside the forest in tall yellow flowers.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

028 Next to the pond mentioned above, mixed in with rocks.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

029 All the way down the wetlands to the left, around the corner and behind the log on the left side.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

030 Along the river in red flowers.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

031 Coming down the hill from the dojo, along the right wall by the river.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

032 Outside the forest among the yellow flowers on the left facing the forest.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

033 Under a tree by the last pond before the river.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

034 On the right side going toward the river outside of a section that looks like a moat around a tree next to the rock wall, among red flowers.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

035 In the same area mentioned above among the tall yellow flowers.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

036 Under the tree on the right side of the river when facing it.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

037 By the cave, to the left when facing it, by the log.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

038 In the yellow flowers across the first pond you'll run into when going toward the river.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

039 In the middle of the pathway outside a large grassy area among the rocks.

Forest of Focus

In the twists and turns of this confusing forest, you will find 8 Diglett.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

040 As you enter the forest from the Soothing Wetlands, to the right of the tree on the right of the bridge you see when you first enter.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

041 Cross the bridge and go around the corner on the right to the water.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

042 Follow the river away from the bridge. Under the tree to the left after the grassy area.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

043 Continue down that path, in grass to the left as you come across another bridge.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

044 To the left of the new bridge, toward the raid spawn on the left.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

045 Other side of the bridge without crossing among red flowers near a berry tree.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

046 In the red flowers on the left of the bridge.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

047 Down the dead end path on the right of the bridge in the yellow flowers to the left of the tree.

Training Lowlands

Across this wide space, you can expect to find 15 hiding Diglett Pokémon.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

048 Along right wall right as you enter from the Forest of Focus.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

049 By the bridge next to the stairs on the right side.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

050 On the right after crossing the bridge

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

051 Toward stairs on the left path toward raid spawn, along left wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

052 Under the treetop straight across from raid spawn mentioned in 051.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

053 Down hill from the bridge you enter from, along left wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

054 As you continue down the hill, round the left corner behind the tree against the wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

055 Across the water around that left corner, behind raid spawn.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

056 On the beach toward the sea, on the right side facing the water.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

057 Down hill from the bridge you enter from toward the right, behind the tree against the wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

058 Toward the Warm Up Tunnel, to the left between a grassy area and the wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

059 Next to the big boulder on the way to the tunnel.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

060 Toward the water on the left as you enter the lowlands, on the right side of the water line.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

061 To left of the beach along the outside of the grass.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

062 Tucked into the red flowers before the tree right outside the Warm Up Tunnel.

Challenge Road

You will find 8 Digletts along this road. The hairs look a little like the dry grass in this area.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

063 Left of the Brawler's Cave entrance.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

064 In the section by Brawler's Cave, along the cliff by the water.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

065 Toward the raid spawn from the stairs where you enter Challenge Road, across the grassy area along the left side.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

066 To the right of the bottom of the next staircase, on the left of the top of the first staircase, behind raid spawn.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

067 To the left of the bottom of the second set of stairs, overlooking the Lowlands.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

068 By the rock at the bottom of the stairs.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

069 To the left of the top of the second set of stairs.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

070 Behind the stone on the left at the top of the second set of stairs.

Brawler's Cave

Throughout this cave there are 7 hidden Digletts.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

071 Directly inside the cave to the left as you enter from Challenge Road.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

072 Behind the big rock at the bottom the the ramp from Challenge Road.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

073 Continuing down that ramp, on the left wall of the next platform down.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

074 Next to the boulder across from the raid spawn on the same platform as 073.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

075 Toward the raid spawn, behind the left boulder.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

076 Toward the lowest level of the cave behind the rock on the right.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

077 Across the water toward the Soothing Wetlands, behind rock along the water line.

Challenge Beach

This beach across from the Soothing Wetlands holds 9 more Digletts.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

078 Along the river, hidden in the grass by the big boulder.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

079 Toward the sea on the far right behind the tree.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

080 Toward the center of the beach along the sea line cliff.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

081 Facing the sea, on the right side of the beach along the ramp.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

082 Left corner of the beach facing the sea.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

083 Behind large boulder just off the beach.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

084 Next to the boulder across from the path for the Tower of Waters.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

085 To the right of the Tower of Waters as you approach it, behind the rope.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

086 By the boulder closest to the Courageous Cavern.

Courageous Cavern

Find 7 more Digletts in this cavern.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

087 As you enter from the Soothing Wetlands, around the left corner.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

088 Following the downward ramp, behind the small rock in the first room.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

089 In the second room of the downward ramp by left raid spawn.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

090 Coming in from Loop Lagoon toward the raid spawn, by the rock.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

091 Along river by Loop Lagoon, you have to reach this one by bike.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

092 Up the ramp along the left wall by the river.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

093 Along the upper level river there's a tunnel on the left with a raid spawn, it is by the boulder.

Loop Lagoon

On the various beached of the Loop Lagoon are 7 Digletts.

Main land exiting Courageous Cavern

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

094 Far end of the beach along the water.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

095 On the left out of the cave before the grassy area.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

096 Along the water line before the beach.

Island to the right as you exit the Courageous Cavern

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

097 Along the back wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

098 Along the water line.

Big island in the middle of the loop

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

099 Across from the first beach along the wall.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

100 Up the ramp and by the tree on the right

Workout Sea

On the many little islands in this sea are 11 Digletts.

Island straight back from Field of Honor beach

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

101 Middle of the island.

Island further away from mainland and to the left as you face the sea

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

102 Along outside edge of the island.

Island with 3 trees

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

103 Outside edge in the grass toward tower on the mainland.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

104 Facing the tower in the sand.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

105 In front of rock in the grassy area.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

106 On the side of the island away from mainland on beach

Island with the arch to the right as you ride into the ocean from the station

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

107 To the left of the ramp on the raised platform.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

108 On the back ramp in the sand.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

109 Between the ramps in the red flowers.

Beach across from the arch on the side of the mainland with berry tree

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

110 Middle of the beach.

Small island with a rock across from the station

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

111 Next to the rock.

Stepping Stone Sea

This sea also holds a few islands but only 7 Digletts.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

112 Left side of the shore.

Island deeper in the sea with just a boulder

Isle Of Armor Digletts 113Source: iMore

113 and 114 On either side of the boulder.

Island with 2 trees

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

115 With mainland behind you, back left of the island among little rocks.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

116 Back of the island, under a tree.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

117 Toward the main land under a tree.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

118 Between the fruit tree and big tree, in the flowers.

Honeycalm Island

This island has a center island and 6 surrounding smaller ones.

Center island

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

119 Between red and yellow flowers by the tree.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

120 In front of the tree, between the tree and the mainland.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

121 Among red flowers toward mainland.

Small island toward mainland, in the middle

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

122 In front of the rock.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

123 In front of the raid spawn.

Small island toward mainland, away from the tower

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

124 In the sand

Small island toward deep sea, away from the tower

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

125 Along the edge toward the center island.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

126 In the sand on the outside edge.

Small island toward deep sea, in the middle

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

127 Behind the raid spawn.

Small island toward deep sea, toward the tower

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

128 Between the red and yellow flowers.

Small island toward mainland, toward the tower

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

129 Behind the raid spawn.

Honeycalm Sea

There are only 3 Digletts to be discovered in this small sea.

Island toward the Lowlands from Honeycalm Island

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

130 On the edge of the beach

Small alley-like land toward mainland with raid spawn

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

131 In the back corner.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

132 Across from raid spawn along the wall.

Insular Sea

This sea has an extra hidden find, a Dugtrio that counts as one of the Digletts you're searching for, at a total of 6 in this area.

Island straight back from the tower

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

133 In the sand on the beach.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

134 Toward the deep sea in the blue flowers.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

135 Under the berry tree, among the red flowers.

Island between the big island in this sea and Honeycalm Island

Isle Of Armor Digletts 136Source: iMore

136-138 In the middle of the island, you will see two but this is where the hidden Dugtrio is for 3 Digletts.

Warm Up Tunnel

There are 3 Digletts hiding out in this small tunnel.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

139 Left wall when you enter from the Training Lowlands.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

140 Down the ramp behind the rocks to the left.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

141 In the enterance to the Potbottom Desert.

Potbottom Desert

In my opinion, this is the easiest place to spot the Digletts as there isn't as much grassy coverage or anything for them to hide under. There are 10 here.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

142 To the left from the Warm Up Tunnel, behind the raid spawn.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

143 Along the left wall in front of the boulder.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

144 Far back wall in front of the boulder.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

145 Behind the back wall raid spawn by a tree.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

146 In between the two hilld in the center of the area.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

147 At the top of the tall hill.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

148 On the back side of the small hill as you exit the Warm Up Tunnel.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

149 On the back side of the tall hill as you exit the Warm Up Tunnel.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

150 On the top of the small hill.

Isle Of Armor DiglettsSource: iMore

151 By the boulder straight out from the Warm Up Tunnel.

Is it worth the reward?

The Diglett trainer does give you Alolan Pokémon with hidden abilities in exchange for sending these Digletts back to him. You get them after finding a few certain amounts of Digletts. Here are the Pokemon and their hidden abilites you're rewarded with per designated number of Digletts:

  • 5 = Meowth - Rattled
  • 10 = Slowpoke - Regenerator
  • 20 = Vulpix - Snow Warning
  • 30 = Sandshrew - Slush Rush
  • 40 = Raichu - Surge Surfer
  • 50 = Marowak - Rock Head
  • 75 = Exeggutor - Harvest
  • 100 = Depends on chosen starter, (Grookey) Rowlet - Long Reach, (Scorbunny) Litten - Intimidate, (Sobble) Popplio - Liquid Voice
  • 151 = Diglett - Sand Force

In my opinion it's cool to be able to have these Pokémon in Alolan form! If you're all about catching your Pokémon genuinely, they're a good reason for keeping an eye out for those little hairs while exploring the new digs. However, you could always choose to trade for them if you'd rather not do the work.

