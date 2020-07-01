001 By the dojo

002 Middle of the pathway on the way to the dojo.

003 Outside the dojo there are two gardens, one is found inside the small garden bed...

004 ...another is outside the large garden bed.

005 Facing the dojo behind the rock on the left.

006 Toward the sea from the dojo, under the tree at the edge.

007 Away from the sea on the same level as the dojo in the corner. Platform below dojo level There is a piece of land after you cross the bridge below where the dojo sits where a few Digletts can be found.

008 On the cliff toward the sea.

009 Facing the bridge as if you exited the dojo, along the river to the left side among the red flowers.

010 Under a tree on the left side as you go toward the Soothing Wetlands. First beach section you enter the Isle on

011 On the other side of that bridge, toward the sea along the river.

012 By the river next to the cave.

013 Toward the rock wall, away from the sea, between two large grassy areas.

014 On the left side of the beach as you face the water, in the sand.

015 Just up the hill from the beach Diglett.

016, 017, 018 Outside the station by both trees to the right as you exit the station and behind the boxes on the right as you exit.

019 Going away from the dojo, past the station in the slim strip of land among red flowers. Soothing Wetlands As you exit the dojo, there is a valley to the right called the Soothing Wetlands. There are 20 more Digletts here, bringing your total to 39.

020 Next to the tree on the left as you first enter the Wetlands.

021 Staying along the left side, on the outside of the first pond.

022 Going through the middle, outside the water from the area that looks like a tree with a full moat.

023 Directly underneath the tree mentioned above.

024 Toward the cave along the left wall when facing the cave, among red flowers.

025 Toward the cave along the right wall when facing the cave, among tall grass before the tree.

026 Along the left rock wall by the log against the wall.

027 Outside the pond outside the forest in tall yellow flowers.

028 Next to the pond mentioned above, mixed in with rocks.

029 All the way down the wetlands to the left, around the corner and behind the log on the left side.

030 Along the river in red flowers.

031 Coming down the hill from the dojo, along the right wall by the river.

032 Outside the forest among the yellow flowers on the left facing the forest.

033 Under a tree by the last pond before the river.

034 On the right side going toward the river outside of a section that looks like a moat around a tree next to the rock wall, among red flowers.

035 In the same area mentioned above among the tall yellow flowers.

036 Under the tree on the right side of the river when facing it.

037 By the cave, to the left when facing it, by the log.

038 In the yellow flowers across the first pond you'll run into when going toward the river.

039 In the middle of the pathway outside a large grassy area among the rocks. Forest of Focus In the twists and turns of this confusing forest, you will find 8 Diglett.

040 As you enter the forest from the Soothing Wetlands, to the right of the tree on the right of the bridge you see when you first enter.

041 Cross the bridge and go around the corner on the right to the water.

042 Follow the river away from the bridge. Under the tree to the left after the grassy area.

043 Continue down that path, in grass to the left as you come across another bridge.

044 To the left of the new bridge, toward the raid spawn on the left.

045 Other side of the bridge without crossing among red flowers near a berry tree.

046 In the red flowers on the left of the bridge.

047 Down the dead end path on the right of the bridge in the yellow flowers to the left of the tree. Training Lowlands Across this wide space, you can expect to find 15 hiding Diglett Pokémon.

048 Along right wall right as you enter from the Forest of Focus.

049 By the bridge next to the stairs on the right side.

050 On the right after crossing the bridge

051 Toward stairs on the left path toward raid spawn, along left wall.

052 Under the treetop straight across from raid spawn mentioned in 051.

053 Down hill from the bridge you enter from, along left wall.

054 As you continue down the hill, round the left corner behind the tree against the wall.

055 Across the water around that left corner, behind raid spawn.

056 On the beach toward the sea, on the right side facing the water.

057 Down hill from the bridge you enter from toward the right, behind the tree against the wall.

058 Toward the Warm Up Tunnel, to the left between a grassy area and the wall.

059 Next to the big boulder on the way to the tunnel.

060 Toward the water on the left as you enter the lowlands, on the right side of the water line.

061 To left of the beach along the outside of the grass.

062 Tucked into the red flowers before the tree right outside the Warm Up Tunnel. Challenge Road You will find 8 Digletts along this road. The hairs look a little like the dry grass in this area.

063 Left of the Brawler's Cave entrance.

064 In the section by Brawler's Cave, along the cliff by the water.

065 Toward the raid spawn from the stairs where you enter Challenge Road, across the grassy area along the left side.

066 To the right of the bottom of the next staircase, on the left of the top of the first staircase, behind raid spawn.

067 To the left of the bottom of the second set of stairs, overlooking the Lowlands.

068 By the rock at the bottom of the stairs.

069 To the left of the top of the second set of stairs.

070 Behind the stone on the left at the top of the second set of stairs. Brawler's Cave Throughout this cave there are 7 hidden Digletts.

071 Directly inside the cave to the left as you enter from Challenge Road.

072 Behind the big rock at the bottom the the ramp from Challenge Road.

073 Continuing down that ramp, on the left wall of the next platform down.

074 Next to the boulder across from the raid spawn on the same platform as 073.

075 Toward the raid spawn, behind the left boulder.

076 Toward the lowest level of the cave behind the rock on the right.

077 Across the water toward the Soothing Wetlands, behind rock along the water line. Challenge Beach This beach across from the Soothing Wetlands holds 9 more Digletts.

078 Along the river, hidden in the grass by the big boulder.

079 Toward the sea on the far right behind the tree.

080 Toward the center of the beach along the sea line cliff.

081 Facing the sea, on the right side of the beach along the ramp.

082 Left corner of the beach facing the sea.

083 Behind large boulder just off the beach.

084 Next to the boulder across from the path for the Tower of Waters.

085 To the right of the Tower of Waters as you approach it, behind the rope.

086 By the boulder closest to the Courageous Cavern. Courageous Cavern Find 7 more Digletts in this cavern.

087 As you enter from the Soothing Wetlands, around the left corner.

088 Following the downward ramp, behind the small rock in the first room.

089 In the second room of the downward ramp by left raid spawn.

090 Coming in from Loop Lagoon toward the raid spawn, by the rock.

091 Along river by Loop Lagoon, you have to reach this one by bike.

092 Up the ramp along the left wall by the river.

093 Along the upper level river there's a tunnel on the left with a raid spawn, it is by the boulder. Loop Lagoon On the various beached of the Loop Lagoon are 7 Digletts. Main land exiting Courageous Cavern

094 Far end of the beach along the water.

095 On the left out of the cave before the grassy area.

096 Along the water line before the beach. Island to the right as you exit the Courageous Cavern

097 Along the back wall.

098 Along the water line. Big island in the middle of the loop

099 Across from the first beach along the wall.

100 Up the ramp and by the tree on the right Workout Sea On the many little islands in this sea are 11 Digletts. Island straight back from Field of Honor beach

101 Middle of the island. Island further away from mainland and to the left as you face the sea

102 Along outside edge of the island. Island with 3 trees

103 Outside edge in the grass toward tower on the mainland.

104 Facing the tower in the sand.

105 In front of rock in the grassy area.

106 On the side of the island away from mainland on beach Island with the arch to the right as you ride into the ocean from the station

107 To the left of the ramp on the raised platform.

108 On the back ramp in the sand.

109 Between the ramps in the red flowers. Beach across from the arch on the side of the mainland with berry tree

110 Middle of the beach. Small island with a rock across from the station

111 Next to the rock. Stepping Stone Sea This sea also holds a few islands but only 7 Digletts.

112 Left side of the shore. Island deeper in the sea with just a boulder

113 and 114 On either side of the boulder. Island with 2 trees

115 With mainland behind you, back left of the island among little rocks.

116 Back of the island, under a tree.

117 Toward the main land under a tree.

118 Between the fruit tree and big tree, in the flowers. Honeycalm Island This island has a center island and 6 surrounding smaller ones. Center island

119 Between red and yellow flowers by the tree.

120 In front of the tree, between the tree and the mainland.

121 Among red flowers toward mainland. Small island toward mainland, in the middle

122 In front of the rock.

123 In front of the raid spawn. Small island toward mainland, away from the tower

124 In the sand Small island toward deep sea, away from the tower

125 Along the edge toward the center island.

126 In the sand on the outside edge. Small island toward deep sea, in the middle

127 Behind the raid spawn. Small island toward deep sea, toward the tower

128 Between the red and yellow flowers. Small island toward mainland, toward the tower

129 Behind the raid spawn. Honeycalm Sea There are only 3 Digletts to be discovered in this small sea. Island toward the Lowlands from Honeycalm Island

130 On the edge of the beach Small alley-like land toward mainland with raid spawn

131 In the back corner.

132 Across from raid spawn along the wall. Insular Sea This sea has an extra hidden find, a Dugtrio that counts as one of the Digletts you're searching for, at a total of 6 in this area. Island straight back from the tower

133 In the sand on the beach.

134 Toward the deep sea in the blue flowers.

135 Under the berry tree, among the red flowers. Island between the big island in this sea and Honeycalm Island

136-138 In the middle of the island, you will see two but this is where the hidden Dugtrio is for 3 Digletts. Warm Up Tunnel There are 3 Digletts hiding out in this small tunnel.

139 Left wall when you enter from the Training Lowlands.

140 Down the ramp behind the rocks to the left.

141 In the enterance to the Potbottom Desert. Potbottom Desert In my opinion, this is the easiest place to spot the Digletts as there isn't as much grassy coverage or anything for them to hide under. There are 10 here.

142 To the left from the Warm Up Tunnel, behind the raid spawn.

143 Along the left wall in front of the boulder.

144 Far back wall in front of the boulder.

145 Behind the back wall raid spawn by a tree.

146 In between the two hilld in the center of the area.

147 At the top of the tall hill.

148 On the back side of the small hill as you exit the Warm Up Tunnel.

149 On the back side of the tall hill as you exit the Warm Up Tunnel.