In the first expansion of Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Isle of Armor was added on to the Galar region. This was released on June 17 and added a few new features in addition to this new area to explore. One of these features is the ability for some Pokémon to not just Dynamax, but to Gigantamax.
To make your Pokémon Gigantamax, you just need to learn how to make Max Soup and which of your Pokémon can Gigantamax. To eliminate the trial and error, we've accumulated all the Gigantamax possibilities here:
- Alcremie
- Appletun
- Blastoise
- Butterfree
- Centiskorch
- Charizard
- Cinderace
- Coalossal
- Copperajah
- Corviknight
- Drednaw
- Duraludon
- Eevee
- Flapple
- Garbodor
- Gengar
- Grimmsnarl
- Hatterene
- Inteleon
- Kingler
- Lapras
- Machamp
- Meowth
- Orbeetle
- Pikachu
- Rillaboom
- Sandaconda
- Snorlax
- Toxtricity
- Urshifu (Single-Strike Form)
- Urshifu (Rapid-Strike Form)
- Venusaur
These creatures Gigantamax the same way you would Dynamax, but unlike Dynamax Pokémon, their appearance changes. They also feature one special Gigantamax move to be used in battles. Good luck on your hunt for Gigantamax Pokémon and Max Mushrooms!
