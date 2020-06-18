In the first expansion of Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Isle of Armor was added on to the Galar region. This was released on June 17 and added a few new features in addition to this new area to explore. One of these features is the ability for some Pokémon to not just Dynamax, but to Gigantamax.

To make your Pokémon Gigantamax, you just need to learn how to make Max Soup and which of your Pokémon can Gigantamax. To eliminate the trial and error, we've accumulated all the Gigantamax possibilities here:

Alcremie

Appletun

Blastoise

Butterfree

Centiskorch

Charizard

Cinderace

Coalossal

Copperajah

Corviknight

Drednaw

Duraludon

Eevee

Flapple

Garbodor

Gengar

Grimmsnarl

Hatterene

Inteleon

Kingler

Lapras

Machamp

Meowth

Orbeetle

Pikachu

Rillaboom

Sandaconda

Snorlax

Toxtricity

Urshifu (Single-Strike Form)

Urshifu (Rapid-Strike Form)

Venusaur

These creatures Gigantamax the same way you would Dynamax, but unlike Dynamax Pokémon, their appearance changes. They also feature one special Gigantamax move to be used in battles. Good luck on your hunt for Gigantamax Pokémon and Max Mushrooms!