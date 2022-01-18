Polish payment platform Conotoxia has today announced that it is adding Apple Pay support for devices like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 for its multi-currency card users.

Conotoxia confirmed to iMore in a press release:

Conotoxia brings its multi-currency card users Apple Pay, a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash – and uses the power of iPhone and Apple Watch to protect every transaction.

The news will give multi-currency cards users on Conotoxia's platform all of the convenience of using Apple Pay not just physically, but also on the web through apps and Safari.

Conotoxia's free multi-currency Visa Debit card supports payments in over 160 different currencies with no fixed fees and can be used both domestically and abroad wherever Visa is accepted, and can also be used to withdraw cash at ATMs. Support countries include the United States, UK, Canada, and the EU.

The news comes as Apple confirmed earlier this week that it would be expanding Apple Pay support to both Argentina and Peru, advising users of its website that the feature would be "coming soon".

With iOS 15 Apple expanded its Wallet to include not just cards for Apple Pay and things like airline tickets, but also state ID cards and driver's licenses as well as keys for your home, office, and even hotel rooms, as well as adding Ultra-Wideband support for its Car Keys feature.