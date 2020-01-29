What you need to know
- There's a new heart rate monitor from Finnish company Polar.
- The H9 offers high-quality accuracy but is targeted at entry-level users.
- It's based on the essentials of Polar's H10 and features Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with lots of different smartphone apps.
Finnish company Polar has announced its brand new heart rate monitor, the Polar H9!
In a press release, Polar said:
Polar, the leader in heart rate technology for more than 40 years introduces Polar H9, the brand's newest heart rate sensor featuring the most trusted and accurate heart rate technology on the market. Joining the professional-grade Polar H10 monitor and Polar OH1+ optical heart rate sensor, Polar H9 provides a feature-rich package combined with great performance and an affordable price, perfect for entry-level users.
The Polar 9 slots into Polar's lineup alongside the H10 and the OH1+. It's based on the essentials of the H10 to provide high-quality, accurate heart rate measurement and entry-level features. It's also offered at a more accessible price-point, $59.95. Full features include:
- Multiple connectivity options via Bluetooth, ANT+, and 5kHz
- Connectivity with the free Polar Beat app, which provides real-time heart rate monitoring, lets users set training targets and receive live voice guidance, and provides a post-workout analysis. Users can also access the free Polar Flow app and web service to view longterm progress and go in-depth with data
- Compatibility with a variety of GPS watches as well as smartphone apps including Nike Run Club, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper, Zwift, TrainerRoad and The Sufferfest
- Connectivity for clubs and club members utilizing 5kHz and ANT+ gym equipment
- Extended battery life, up to one year when training one hour per day
- SDK compatibility, making H9 an easy-to-use solution for SDK and B2B partners
It comes in black, and in sizes XS-S and M-XXL and you can pick it up from Polar's website right now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Dropbox for iPhone and iPad has been updated to support dark mode
Popular cloud storage app Dropbox has now updated its iPhone and iPad app to support dark mode.
iPhone 11 was the best seller each and every week of the holiday quarter
Apple held its quarterly earnings call yesterday and it turns out tons of people bought iPhone 11.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.3.1 to fix bugs
Apple has released iPadOS 13.3.1, which fixes a variety of bugs found in iPadOS.
Track your heart rate with these great fitness trackers
Whether you're running a marathon, hitting the gym, or just going for a stroll in the park, tracking your heart rate is a fantastic way to get insight into your overall heart health. Here are our favorite fitness trackers with heart rate monitors.