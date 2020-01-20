Cellebrite machines are used to retrieve data from phones and tablets and law enforcement around the globe uses them. Now Police Scotland is also taking advantage of them. And they're so excited they're telling everyone all about it.

Police Scotland has shared a post to its website (via 9to5Mac) in which it outlines what it's calling Cyber Kiosks. In that post, we're told that by using the new machines police officers will be able to determine whether a device contains important information more quickly.

Cyber kiosks are desktop computers, which will be located in police stations across local policing divisions. The technology allows specially trained officers to triage mobile devices to determine if they contain information that may be of value to a police investigation or incident. This will allow lines of inquiry to be progressed at a much earlier stage and devices that are not relevant to an investigation to be returned quicker.

The main benefit to members of the public, the piece says, is the fact that they will be able to get their devices back more quickly. Previously it took months, but that's going to be reduced.

"Increases in the involvement of digital devices in investigations and the ever-expanding capabilities of these devices mean that demand on digital forensic examinations is higher than ever. Current limitations, however, mean the devices of victims, witnesses and suspects can be taken for months at a time, even if it later transpires that there is no worthwhile evidence on them. "By quickly identifying devices which do and do not contain evidence, we can minimise the intrusion on people's lives and provide a better service to the public".

There's even a video showing what a Cyber Kiosk can do, too.