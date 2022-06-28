During the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, Nintendo featured a wide variety of games from third-party developers and partners. While it wasn't the 40-minute Direct that featured both first- and third-party games like we're used to, it still had the charm Nintendo Directs are beloved for.
We saw tons of anticipated third-party games slated for 2022, such as Nier: Automata, Sonic Frontiers, Dragon Quest Treasures, and most of all, Persona 5 Royal. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden was a nice surprise as well, and Portal fans can now play Portal... porably!
If you didn't get to see the Direct Mini, or if your memory is a bit fuzzy, you can check out the recording below:
How's them apples?
We'd love to hear your thoughts on the recent Nintendo Direct. Was it everything you imagined, or did it disappoint?
The cream of the crop
We had some surprising announcements this time around. Which game caught your eye the most? If it's not on this list, feel free to select "Other" and comment below.
What about first-party Nintendo games?
As for upcoming first-party games, don't worry! We still have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 coming next month on July 29, Splatoon 3 slated for release on September 9, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releasing on November 18, 2022. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes released this month, so that's one first-party game per month until December!
Will there be more Directs soon?
We can't say for sure, although there was a Nintendo Direct that premiered in September of last year. Nintendo often details their holiday lineup with a fall presentation, but things change all the time, so take it with a grain of salt. We'll definitely keep you posted on all the upcoming news surrounding Nintendo Directs so you can stay in the loop. As for third-party games, a special Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope showcase premieres tomorrow!
