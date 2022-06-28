During the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, Nintendo featured a wide variety of games from third-party developers and partners. While it wasn't the 40-minute Direct that featured both first- and third-party games like we're used to, it still had the charm Nintendo Directs are beloved for.

We saw tons of anticipated third-party games slated for 2022, such as Nier: Automata, Sonic Frontiers, Dragon Quest Treasures, and most of all, Persona 5 Royal. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden was a nice surprise as well, and Portal fans can now play Portal... porably!

If you didn't get to see the Direct Mini, or if your memory is a bit fuzzy, you can check out the recording below: