Fire Emblem: Three Houses was by far the best-selling game in the entire series, having sold over 2.87 million copies so far. After such a rousing success, it's not surprising that we're getting a Warriors game that centers around these same characters and locations. Warriors games differ greatly from core Fire Emblem entries, which we'll get into below, but they're still a good time and allow you to have more fun with familiar characters.

Fire Emblem vs Fire Emblem Warriors: What's the difference?

Fire Emblem Warriors is a spinoff of the regular Fire Emblem series. Three Hopes is specifically a spinoff of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Instead of tactical, turn-based JRPG gameplay, the Warriors series is developed by Koei Tecmo and features hack-and-slash combat, similar to how Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was a spinoff from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Warriors games are all about taking on hordes of enemies while playing as various characters from a given series. These titles tend to be far less plot-focused than the mainline Fire Emblem games, and more about mashing buttons while using unique character skills. They're generally more action-focused and don't require nearly as much strategy. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer

We first learned of this games' existence during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct with an official trailer. You can watch it above. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — What's the story?

We don't know much about the Nintendo Switch game at the moment, but we do know players will "revisit a war-torn Fódlan", which is the land where Three Houses took place. Players will need to use Edelgard's axe, Dimitri's lance, and Claude's Bow to take on massive hordes of enemies and monsters during the course of this story. As far as time period goes, the main characters still seem to be young and not their adult selves. However, they also are sporting clothes and hairstyles that are different from their young selves in Three Houses. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — Who are the characters?

These are all of the characters that we spied while scouring the official trailer and screenshots. It's worth noting that female Byleth was the only one shown in the trailer and on official key artwork. Confirmed playable characters are marked with (*).

Character Description Byleth Eisner (F) A wandering mercenary who has the Crest of Flames. They found themselves teaching students at Garreg Mach Monastery. Edelgard von Hresvelg* Leading student for the Black Eagles and heir to the Adrestian Empire. The axe is her weapon of choice. Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd* House leader of the Blue Lions and the crown prince of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus. He weilds a lance and has a Minor Crest of Blaiddyd. Claude von Riegan* The leader of the Golden Deer house and heir to House Riegan of the Leicester Alliance. He's handy with a bow and arrow. Hubert von Vestra Edelgard's right hand man and vassal since their early years. Sothis A mysterious girl who communicates with Byleth in dreams and has a major Crest of Flames.

In the launch trailer, Byleth is seen fighting a purple-haired individual who goes on to break her sword. Promotional art also shows Sothis staring at an individual with white hair, white face paint, and white clothes. It's unknown at the moment who these people are, but we'll keep our ears to the ground and update as we learn more. What to know about the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes War Map

As is common in Warriors games, it looks like players will choose assignments by looking at a map. In this case, it's known as the War Map. Upon selecting a mission, a description, along with the rewards for completing it, will appear on the upper right side of the screen. A screenshot of the War Map from the official trailer also shows a lock symbol over certain assignments, which means we will have to meet certain requirements before being able to access all of the quests. What's the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes game file size?

This game is 15.6GB, making it one of the bigger games on Nintendo Switch. For reference, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is only 14.4GB.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to release on June 24, 2022 and is currently available for preorder at Best Buy.