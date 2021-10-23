This week was a bumper week for Apple. Following the announcement of the iPhone 13, iPad, and iPad mini 6 last month, Apple treated us on Monday to a brand new MacBook Pro (2021), new AirPods 3, new HomePod mini colors and even a new cleaning cloth. So which announcement was your favorite this week? Take our poll below and let us know, but first a recap. Apple Music Before any hardware, Apple treated us to the news that it was adding a swathe of new playlists to Apple Music, all in preparation for the rollout of its new voice-only Apple Music tier. Priced at just half of the current Apple Music subscription, the $5 a month voice-only mode does exactly what it says on the tin. You can listen to everything on Apple Music without restriction, you just have to use your voice to ask for it. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more HomePod mini

Apple also unveiled some new fruity colors for the HomePod mini. The three new colors are yellow, orange, and blue, available in November for just $99. M1 Pro and Max I've separated the M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips so that you can pick this separately from the new MacBook Pro if you so desire. That's because it seems likely that the new chips will also feature down the line in other Mac products, and deserve to be treated separately. Apple's new chips offer 70% faster CPU performance over M1 and nearly double the graphics power. A true pair of behemoths. MacBook Pro Apple's new MacBook Pro takes these chips and houses them inside a new all-pro display with a return of useful ports like HDMI and the SD Cart slot. It also has a stunning new 120Hz liquid retina mini-LED display. AirPods