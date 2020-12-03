What you need to know
- Popular dictionary app LookUp has a .
Popular dictionary app LookUp has been updated to support macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon, making it perfect for those lucky enough to be running one of those stunning M1-powered machines.
LookUp is a great way to learn new words and expand your vocabulary, whether that's written or verbal. The app can even translate English into more than 15 different languages, too!
Focussing on this particular update, the rundown of improvements includes:
The latest version of LookUp includes:
- An all new design that makes the app feel at home with the latest design changes to macOS Big Sur
- Support for Widgets: Users can now see the Word of the Illustration in the Widget
- Support for Apple Silicon Macs: The apps been updated to run natively on Apple Silicon Macs.
This update is free for existing LookUp users and newbies can pick it up for $9.99 from the App Store now. It really is a great addition to your collection of apps, whether you're a student looking to jazz up a paper or someone just looking to learn something new.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OmniFocus 3.11 for Mac brings iOS widgets to macOS Big Sur
Now you can see your tasks from Notification Center without having to open OmniFocus.
Apple VP Deirdre O’Brien talks adjusting Apple Retail during the pandemic
O'Brien talked about the company's experience in adapting its business to the pandemic at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech virtual conference.
Julianna Margulies, star of 'The Good Wife,' signs on to 'The Morning Show'
Margulies, who has earned nominations for 10 Emmy Awards and 12 Golden Globe Awards, will star alongside Witherspoon and Aniston.
Transfer all your photos and flies to your Mac using these USB-C adapters!
MacBooks only have USB-C ports, meaning you can't just stick your SD card into the computer without a USB-C card reader. Not sure where to start? Here are the best ones.