Lookup Macos Big Sur ScreenshotSource: Squircle Apps

What you need to know

  • Popular dictionary app LookUp has a .

Popular dictionary app LookUp has been updated to support macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon, making it perfect for those lucky enough to be running one of those stunning M1-powered machines.

LookUp is a great way to learn new words and expand your vocabulary, whether that's written or verbal. The app can even translate English into more than 15 different languages, too!

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

Focussing on this particular update, the rundown of improvements includes:

The latest version of LookUp includes:

  • An all new design that makes the app feel at home with the latest design changes to macOS Big Sur
  • Support for Widgets: Users can now see the Word of the Illustration in the Widget
  • Support for Apple Silicon Macs: The apps been updated to run natively on Apple Silicon Macs.

Lookup Macos Big Sur ScreenshotSource: Squircle Apps

This update is free for existing LookUp users and newbies can pick it up for $9.99 from the App Store now. It really is a great addition to your collection of apps, whether you're a student looking to jazz up a paper or someone just looking to learn something new.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.