Now, navigating your inbox becomes a lot faster and more convenient. You can quickly scroll through your emails, perform swipe actions with a trackpad, and easily select the text, just like you do on your desktop. And when you hover over different toolbars in Spark, the pointer will change its appearance to enhance your navigation.

There are two big changes that users will notice, with those trackpad improvements front and center. They can now easily scroll through emails and use swipe actions to interact with the app in ways not previously possible. It could be a game-changer for people who primarily handle their email on an iPad.

Popular email app Spark has been updated to version 2.7 today, adding improved support for trackpads connected to iPads and more.

The other update will be of use to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, with Sparks for Teams members now able to quickly react to messages using emoji. Because everything is better when an emoji is involved!

Now, you and your teammates can add emoji reactions to shared emails or comments. Give your colleague a thumbs up on their weekly report. Agree with a teammate by simply tapping ➕ under their comment. Or add a checkmark emoji under an email with a status update to confirm that you've read it.

The update is rolling out to the App Store now and is a free update for iPhone and iPad as well as Mac.

This news comes hot on the heels of the news that Newton is back – back again! – to offer some competition. Let battle commence!