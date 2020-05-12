What you need to know
- Spark for iPhone, iPad, and Mac has new features.
- Users of the iPad app now have improved trackpad support.
- Teams can now use emoji when reacting to things, too.
Popular email app Spark has been updated to version 2.7 today, adding improved support for trackpads connected to iPads and more.
There are two big changes that users will notice, with those trackpad improvements front and center. They can now easily scroll through emails and use swipe actions to interact with the app in ways not previously possible. It could be a game-changer for people who primarily handle their email on an iPad.
Now, navigating your inbox becomes a lot faster and more convenient. You can quickly scroll through your emails, perform swipe actions with a trackpad, and easily select the text, just like you do on your desktop. And when you hover over different toolbars in Spark, the pointer will change its appearance to enhance your navigation.
The other update will be of use to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, with Sparks for Teams members now able to quickly react to messages using emoji. Because everything is better when an emoji is involved!
Now, you and your teammates can add emoji reactions to shared emails or comments. Give your colleague a thumbs up on their weekly report. Agree with a teammate by simply tapping ➕ under their comment. Or add a checkmark emoji under an email with a status update to confirm that you've read it.
The update is rolling out to the App Store now and is a free update for iPhone and iPad as well as Mac.
This news comes hot on the heels of the news that Newton is back – back again! – to offer some competition. Let battle commence!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple unveils massive Logic Pro X update featuring Live Loops
Apple has announced a massive update to its Logic Pro X Music software.
Slack for iOS gets major overhaul in latest update
Popular business app Slack has been updated on iOS, bringing a total overhaul to its user interface
Popular mail app Newton is back from the dead – again – and owned by users
Newton is a mail app that's been much loved ever since the CloudMagic days. It's died twice, but now it's back. And it's owned by people who have used it for years.
These USB-C hard drives can back up or beef up your Mac's storage
USB-C is the future, and grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more! Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for your Mac!