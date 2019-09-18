Flighty, the popular flight tracking app for iPhone and iPad, has been updated to add support for iOS 13's Dark Mode as well as a raft of other improvements.

The headlining feature is definitely the addition of a new, dark interface that makes plane watching more fun than ever. Users will need to have iOS 13 installed to enjoy the new interface with Apple releasing that tomorrow.

Alongside the new dark look Flighty also gains improved map themes as well as in-flight landmarks including mountains and bodies of water. Airports are now labelled as well, while performance has generally been improved, too.

Beyond that there are a number of smaller fixes and changes including: