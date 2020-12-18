Popular spy training game Two Spies has a big version 2.0 update out. complete with new maps, pins, and more. But the main addition is a new quick online multiplayer component complete with rankings.

Developer Royal Pixel Service is calling the new update Season One, with a season pass giving users access to the aforementioned ranking system.

Season 1 is here! Get quick online matches against opponents in your skill range, try the new maps, earn a bonus pin, and get a Season Pass to see stats and player rankings!

Check out the original announcement trailer for Two Spies, along with a teaser for Season One.