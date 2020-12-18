What you need to know
- The popular spy training game Two Spies now has a new version 2.0 update.
- Gamers can look forward to online multiplayer, new maps, and more.
Popular spy training game Two Spies has a big version 2.0 update out. complete with new maps, pins, and more. But the main addition is a new quick online multiplayer component complete with rankings.
Developer Royal Pixel Service is calling the new update Season One, with a season pass giving users access to the aforementioned ranking system.
Season 1 is here! Get quick online matches against opponents in your skill range, try the new maps, earn a bonus pin, and get a Season Pass to see stats and player rankings!
Check out the original announcement trailer for Two Spies, along with a teaser for Season One.
Two Spies is a turn-based spy training program where you face off against an opponent in Cold War Europe. Sneak to gain cover, control cities' informants to capture areas of the map, deduce your target's location – or trick them into revealing it – and strike to win the round.
Two Spies already achieved the half-million download mark even before this update – I can't wait to see how many copies are sold from here on out!
You can download Two Spies for free from the App Store now, with in-app purchases available for the season pass and cosmetic items.
