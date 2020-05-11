Newton is an email app that has been around for years. Previously called CloudMagic it was one of the first email apps that snoozed emails and integrated heavily with services and other apps. Then it went through two closures, the most recent after Essential went under. But now it's back, and things look pretty promising.

The app's revival was announced via Medium post with users Maitrik Kataria and Justin Mitchell picking it up from Essential. And the pair have big plans.

Our plan to make Newton successful — A contingency plan to keep Newton going forever Building a stable and steady independent business Add "service" in the SaaS (software as a service) business Add features that increase the lifetime value Better security and privacy around your data …one more thing….rewards and discounts for loyal customers

You can get the full rundown of what that means over on that Medium post. It's still very early days, but the good news is that Newton's previous $49.99 per year subscription isn't going up. There are new ways to save money and get extra months added to your subscription, too.