Popular note-taking app Agenda has received a pretty big update to apps across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. New features include a new share sheet extension that makes it easier than ever to add images and whatnot to an Agenda note right from inside other apps.

Alongside the easier adding of data to notes, Agenda 10 now also includes templates. Another feature that makes it easier to do things, the templates let users create pre-formatted forms for use in things like meetings or telephone calls. They then just need to fill in the data as needed.

The new template feature allows customers who have purchased the premium features pack to create new notes with pre-filled content. Templates are great for forms, meeting notes, and anything else which begins with some standard text. Templates can be created using the new Template Manager, but it is also possible to save an existing note as a template. Once created, the template can be used to populate new notes with initial content.

Alongside the new features, Agenda users will enjoy a few improvements to existing app functionality as well.

ENHANCEMENTS Tap and hold the history navigation buttons to get a list of history snapshots to jump to

Dropbox sync is much faster, especially for the first sync of a device

Undo navigation is more natural. It now goes back to the beginning of an undo change, instead of jumping back to the location of the previous change

Performance improvements for loading images

When copying some selected text as HTML, the HTML produced will not include head and body tags

The Agenda 10 update is available for download now from the App Store. It's free, with an optional in-app purchase unlocking additional premium features.