What you need to know
- Popular photo editor Darkroom has a new update in the App Store.
- Users can now edit albums right in the iPhone and iPad app.
- They can create them too.
Darkroom is one of the most popular apps in terms of editing photos on iPhones and iPads, and with good reason. It was already pretty great but yesterday's update adds a pretty important feature – the ability to create and edit albums on-device.
With the new update installed, Darkroom users can manage their albums and photos from within Darkroom. That keeps them out of the Photos app, preventing them from switching between apps and such. It also comes into play for those who have images saved on external storage and want to be able to directly import them into a specific album.
Today's update adds complete Album Management workflows to Darkroom. From the library, you can now create, rename, and delete albums. You can also select photos and add them to an album. All changes are reflected in your photo library and vice versa.
You can read more about the update – including details on suggested workflows and more – in a blog post by the developer.
This new Darkroom update is available for download from the App Store and while the app is free, in-app purchases are available.
