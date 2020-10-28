What you need to know
- Motif is a popular app for printing photos onto books and other products.
- The Motif app for iPhone and iPad just had a big refresh.
- Full support for iOS 14's privacy features is just the beginning.
Popular photo printing app Motif has received a big iPhone and iPad update, not only adding support for iOS 14 but also giving the app's main project editing experience an overhaul.
This version 2.0 update has so much going on that it's difficult to know where to start. I'm going to choose support for iOS 14's photo selection privacy features, with users able to give the app limited access to their images.
Beyond that, we have a "redesigned and enhanced" image selection process that makes it easier to select multiple images across Memories, Albums, and your Camera Roll. A revamped page editor for printing into photo books is also included, as is an easier method for adding text to the pages within those books.
With Motif 2.0, creating and editing your projects is fun, fluid, and intuitive, making it easier than ever to create gorgeous Photo books or Calendars on your iPhone or iPad, wherever you might be.
Whether you're printing photos into a book or calendar, being able to enjoy the experience is a big bonus. The newly updated Motif app helps make that possible with users then just left to wait for their new products to arrive in the mail.
You can download the updated Motif app from the App Store right now. It's free, although you'll obviously need to pay for whatever you order.
