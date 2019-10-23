If you're a Pixelmator Mac user who hasn't yet upgraded to Pixelmator Pro, you might want to consider an incredible new deal. Until October 28, the Pro version is available for half off the regular price.

Normally $39.99, the popular editing suite for Mac is now $19.99 in the Mac App Store. The price break comes just a week after the Pixelmator Pro Avalon update launched following Apple's release of macOS Catalina.

First introduced in 2017, Pixelmator Pro lets you open and edit images in most of the popular formats, including JPEG, TIFF, PNG, PSD, HEIF, SVG, PDF, GIF, BMP, TGA, and JPEG-2000. It also has the ability to open and edit Photoshop images with layers, SVG vector images, and more.

Pixelmator Pro 1.5 Avalon introduces full support for macOS Catalina, the upcoming Mac Pro, and Pro Display XDR. New features include support for Apple Sidecar and SF Symbols, new RAW editing workflows, and more. The update also includes de-noise technology the Pixelmator team promises will "intelligently preserve detail, even fixing noise that has been partially removed by cameras or editing software."

The Avalon update also introduces performance improvements thanks to an "end-to-end Metal rendering and editing pipeline." Zooming and scrolling are apparently 10x faster, while effects and painting are up to 2x faster.

You can find Pixelmator Pro in the Mac App Store.