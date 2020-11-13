Popular Twitter app Aviary has already made a place for itself on many iPhones and iPads and now it's going to do it on your Mac, too. The Twitter client is now available as a universal app, putting it in the App Store for the first time.

Built with macOS Big Sur in mind the Aviary app brings its iOS 14 widgets to the Mac alongside all the features you've come to expect from the mobile version.

Aviary is now also available for macOS, along with widgets and Big Sur support!https://t.co/WqeMmRKyMx pic.twitter.com/UpN2erWoGC — Aviary (@AviaryTheApp) November 13, 2020

Notable features include:

Browse Twitter in chronological order without the distractions of promoted tweets or ads

Beautiful macOS-centric UI

Universal app (one-time purchase to get it on iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac)

Widgets to display timeline feeds and latest tweets

Multiple columns that can be tweaked to display the content that suit your browsing preferences

Compose tweets with media, GIFs, ASCII character faces, drawings, and more

Powerful tweet filters (words, hashtags, users, media, quoted content, retweets, tweets above or below certain thresholds, regular expressions, sentiment, and more)

Aviary is available for download from the App Store now. It's a $4.99 purchase, but if you already paid for the app on iPhone or iPad you'll get the Mac version free. That works both ways as well, meaning the $4.99 gets you access to three versions of the app all in one bundle.