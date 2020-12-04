Popular Twitter app Aviary is free right now and you should get it!

Aviary, the popular third-party Twitter app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac is available for absolutely nothing today. That deal isn't going to run too far into tomorrow though – if you're going to grab it, grab it now.

Aviary would normally retail for $4.99 which is already a sweet price for a sweet app. But anyone who has been on the fence about picking it up should already be clambering down – if not jumping! Who doesn't like free stuff?

WHY YOU'LL LOVE AVIARY: Browse Twitter without the distractions of promoted tweets or ads. Use filters to hide tweets containing keywords, users, media, quotes, retweets, tweets above or below certain thresholds, regular expressions, and more. Tweak app icons, tints, gestures, tweet appearances, and much more with the extensive list of settings options. Quickly view lists, set custom tabs, change accounts, respond to tweets, share content, and more using gestures and context menus. Siri Shortcuts, Share Extensions, iMessage Stickers, and Widgets means that the fun doesn't stop when you leave the app.

In case you missed it, Aviary is completely free for today only! ❄️ https://t.co/E1NGqs1tPG — Aviary (@AviaryTheApp) December 4, 2020

You can download Aviary right now, for free, from the App Store. Again, you'll get all three versions of the app, too.