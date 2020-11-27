Exploring the great outdoors is fun, but there's no reason you can't take a little technology with you. While most devices work best within the safety of your home, the Treblab FX100 Bluetooth speaker is designed to keep working no matter what you're doing. Our reviewer though the shockproof, dirt-proof, and water resistant device was a great pickup at its normal price of $90, but you can get it for $55 through November 29 as part of Black Friday Week at Amazon.
In addition to being hardy, the Treblab FX100 delivers great sound in all directions through Advanced Bluetooth 5 technology, 10W speakers, and 360º output. Its massive 7000mAh battery lasts for up to 35 hours and can also be used as a power bank to charge any other devices you're taking on the go with you via a micro USB port. It will charge an iPhone quickly while still having more than half of the battery left to keep pumping out your favorite tunes.
Play music anywhere
Treblab FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker
Sound that won't let you down
This shockproof and water resistant speaker is tough enough to take anywhere you want to play music, make phone calls, or charge other devices.
If anything does break, the device comes with a one-year full replacement warranty. At this price you might want to consider buying two to take advantage of the speaker pairing that will produce surround sound effect. It's perfect for if you're having an outdoor party or want to still hear music over construction work or other loud ambient noises.
Even if you're not a serious outdoor explorer, the tough exterior of this device will help keep it safe if it might get dropped or jostled by kids or pets. Take advantage of a great deal on an excellent item.
