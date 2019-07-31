Typing on the Apple Watch has never really been a thing since it launch four years ago. A new typing app is trying to change that and it's only getting better with time.

FlickType is an Apple Watch keyboard that introduces a full QWERTY keyboard to the tiny screen, but uses AI to precisely select the letter you are aiming for even if you press multiple letters at once. It's been around for a while for the iPhone but the Apple Watch version seems to be the real winner. Here's the official description: