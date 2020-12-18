Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has told Indian media a violent riot at an iPhone factory in the region "should not have happened", and that the Prime Minister is "very much worried."

From Times Now:

Condemning the violence at an Apple factory in Kolar in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Friday said that such acts should not happen and added that even PM Narendra Modi is concerned about the incident "We have taken action. Foreign companies are important. These things should not have happened. The Prime Minister is also very much worried. We have instructed that such things will not be tolerated and let them continue production (sic)," Chief Minister Yediyurappa told Times Now on the sidelines of an event. The state government has already made it clear that efforts are on to bring production at the facility to normalcy. The government is also worried that such incidents could affect foreign investments in the state.

As the report notes, police are still investigating the incident which saw cars overturned and set alight, factory machinery destroyed, and glass broken after a riot broke out at the end of a night shift, Friday, December 11.

Wistron says damage at the plant could run to as much as $7 million, downplaying previous reports it was nearly ten times that. An Indian Trade Union condemned Wistron and the government earlier this week, claiming that the state government had turned a blind eye to "all violations" at the plant and that workers had not been paid properly for four months.