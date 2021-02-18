An Indian government minister says production will resume at an iPhone factory in India following a riot last year.

As reported by ET Now:

Wistron's Kolar unit had been shut since December 12, after the 4,000 factory workers went on a rampage in Kolar district's Narasapura over problems related to wage payments. After being shut for over two months, Wistron unit in Karnataka's Kolar will resume operations in the next few days, said state Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Serious labor violations were uncovered at the plant in the wake of the riot, which cost Wistron's head of India operations his job. Wistron's MD has reportedly assured Shettar of steps taken to rectify the situation:

The development comes after Wistron Managing Director Sudipto Gupta met Shettar at Vidhana Soudha and apprised him of the development regarding the resumption of operations and commencement of production at the Kolar facility.

"Karnataka has been working hard to create a supportive environment for industries. It is a matter of happiness that the re-appointment process has started and production-ready to resume," Shettar said in a statement. He assured all support from the state government and the Industries Department.

Last week, Wistron CEO David Shen said operations were due to resume and that all workers had been promptly and fully paid, and that new hiring and payroll systems had been implemented to stop something like this from happening again. A new system for worker complaints has also been installed. Apple has placed Wistron on probation, depriving the company of any new businesses whilst the company completes its corrective actions stating "Our main objective is to make sure all the workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly."