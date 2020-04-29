Popular productivity app Todoist is getting a brand new Upcoming View feature to show all of your tasks and deadlines in one place.

The change was announced on Todoist's blog:

Whether you use Todoist to organize your life or work, staying on top of a busy schedule is about to get easier with new Upcoming View. It's a bird's eye look at your tasks that makes it simple to manage all your due dates in one place. With Upcoming View, you'll be able to easily preview what's coming next, drag and drop tasks to new due dates, and, ultimately, feel more in control of your schedule.

The update has been rolling out over the last 24 hours. You can find the new Upcoming view underneath 'Today' in the left-hand navigation menu. This view will show you all of the upcoming taks you have this week. You can also jump between days to see all of your deadlines on one specific day. Upcoming View can also help you looking ahead when it comes to making bookings, small dot markers will show you which days are free, and which days have tasks due on them. Designer Sam Beckett said:

Our goal with Upcoming View was to let people see all of their scheduled tasks at once and add and reschedule tasks at the same time. In short, we aimed to include essential functionality without over-complicating it. The layout centers around the simple-to-use Week Navigator, which lets people easily hop between days in a week or jump ahead to any week in the future. We can't wait to see how people use Upcoming View, and we're keeping an eye on the feedback to inform future improvements, too.

