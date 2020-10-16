What you need to know
- The (PRODUCT) RED Solo Loop & Braided Solo Loop bands are now available.
- The new bands are available in the online store now.
- It's easy to miss them what with iPhone 12 frenzy.
Apple has made the (PRODUCT) RED Solo Loop & Braided Solo Loop bands available for order via its online store for the first time.
Announced alongside Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, the new bands were made available at the same time as the new wearables. However, the (PRODUCT) RED model was AWOL. Until now.
You can order both bands now, with the Solo Loop selling for $49 and the Braided Solo Loop selling for $99.
When you order a (PRODUCT) REDband you'll also be giving money to charity – in this case, COVID-19 relief.
When you buy the (PRODUCT)RED Solo Loop, we will now send a contribution to the Global Fund to fight COVID-19. Your support can make all the difference.
Both bands are available for order now with delivery times depending on where you are in the world. It doesn't seem that the new bands are available for in-store pickup just yet, either.
Apple made the new bands available alongside its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, not to mention iPad Air 4. It's fair to say that today is a big day for the Apple Store!
