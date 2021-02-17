Revealed during the February 2020 Nintendo Direct, Project Triangle Strategy is a new 2D RPG from Square Enix coming to the Nintendo Switch . You can check out the trailer below:

It's worth noting that Project Triangle Strategy is a working title, much like how Project Octopath became Octopath Traveler, so the final name will likely be similar but drop the 'Project' to reflect the finalized stage of the game.

The graphical presentation is similar to Octopath Traveler, another 2D RPG developed and published by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch, though it also released on PC later. Project Triangle Strategy is clearly more tactics-based though, with more of an emphasis on how player choice will affect the story and world.

If you want a taste of what the game will be like, a demo is coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop later today, though an exact time was not given. It may yet end up as one of the best Nintendo Switch games, though this game doesn't have a release date or even a release window yet, so players may be waiting a bit for it to arrive.