Robin Telecom has announced the launch of its brand new ProLine Compact doorbell, which will feature support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video Service as of December.

The ProLine Compact is a successor to the ProLine, which was the first doorbell to support Apple HomeKit. As the name suggests, the latest offering from the Dutch company is smaller than the last one and will support HomeKit Secure Video when an update is released next month.

Like most "smart doorbells", the ProLine Compact gives you instant notifications when your doorbell goes and allows you to answer your door on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

It has a 5MP camera, a 130-degree wide-angle lens, and it can shoot 720p video. The ProLine Compact will support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video service, following a firmware update due to be released in December: