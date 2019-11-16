What you need to know
- Robin Telecom has announced the launch of its ProLine Compact doorbell.
- The ProLine Compact will support HomeKit Secure Video when the service is launched.
- It has a 5MP camera, a 130-degree wide-angle lens and can shoot 720p video.
Robin Telecom has announced the launch of its brand new ProLine Compact doorbell, which will feature support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video Service as of December.
The ProLine Compact is a successor to the ProLine, which was the first doorbell to support Apple HomeKit. As the name suggests, the latest offering from the Dutch company is smaller than the last one and will support HomeKit Secure Video when an update is released next month.
Like most "smart doorbells", the ProLine Compact gives you instant notifications when your doorbell goes and allows you to answer your door on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.
It has a 5MP camera, a 130-degree wide-angle lens, and it can shoot 720p video. The ProLine Compact will support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video service, following a firmware update due to be released in December:
Coming soon: support for HomeKit Secure Video During the WWDC 2019 Keynote session Apple announced HomeKit Secure Video, a new feature that enables your security cameras to record important activity in and around your home, including when there is someone at your door. The ProLine Compact will support HomeKit Secure Video, enabling you to securely store activity detected by your cameras in iCloud. Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad running as a home hub intelligently determines when a person, animal, or vehicle is in the video recorded by your ProLine Compact before securely storing it in iCloud for you. HomeKit Secure Video will become available on the ProLine Compact via a software update and we expect the new firmware to be released in December 2019.
With the update, the ProLine Compact will record video and store it in iCloud for you whenever it detects the presence of a person animal or vehicle in the shot.
The Robin ProLine Compact is available in three colors from Robin's website for 599,00 €. ($661.97)
