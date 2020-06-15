Since foldable phones began to take the spotlight as the next big thing in phone design, everyone has been wondering if Apple will build and release such a device.

Today, notable Apple leaker Jon Prosser tweeted out that Apple has indeed built a foldable iPhone prototype, but that it may not exactly live up to what people were originally expecting. Prosser says that instead of one foldable display, the current prototype features two displays connected by a hinge.

He also notes that the prototype features an iPhone 11 design with rounded edges as opposed to the expected flat edge design of the upcoming iPhone 12. The notch is also removed from the phone, opting instead for the camera and Face ID enclosure to be moved to an outer display on the phone.

Apple's "foldable" iPhone isn't really a foldable. 🧐



The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge.



Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design.



No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

While many were quick to compare the description of the prototype to the Microsoft Surface Duo, Prosser explained that the devices, when extended, look very different. While the Surface Duo clearly looks like two screens attached together when it is unfolded, the iPhone prototype apparently looks like one giant screen.

The memes are funny — but it doesn't look like they just stuck two phones together.



Even though they're two separate panels, when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

The current state of foldables commonly runs into one of two problems. Brands either opt for a truly foldable display that can either crease or, in the worst-case scenario, break. The other, which the Surface has opted for, is to use two different displays that get as close to a seamless experience as possible. This, however, has not created a true feel of one gigantic display yet. Borders and space are quite noticeable.

It appears that Apple is trying to figure out a way to create a truly seamless display experience while the world waits for foldable displays that can meet the demands of this kind of device.